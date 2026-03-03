  • Tuesday, 3rd March, 2026

US Advises Citizens to Leave Middle Eastern Countries Including Israel

Nigeria

The U.S. Department of State has urged U.S. citizens to immediately leave more than a dozen Middle Eastern countries, including Israel, due to safety risks amid a military escalation in the region.

The State Department “urges Americans to DEPART NOW from the countries below using available commercial transportation, due to serious safety risks,” Assistant Secretary Mora Namdar said in a post on social media platform X.

The ministry listed Israel, the occupied West Bank, and the Gaza Strip, as well as Iran, Lebanon, Bahrain, Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, the United Arab Emirates, and Yemen.

The United States and Israel launched a large-scale offensive against Iran on Saturday, sparking a regional escalation as Tehran fired missiles at U.S. bases in several Gulf states. (dpa/NAN)

