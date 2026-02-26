  • Wednesday, 25th February, 2026

Unilever, Google to Pioneer Next Generation of Consumer Goods Technologies

Unilever and Google Cloud have announced a five-year partnership to accelerate Unilever’s business transformation through its use of Google Cloud’s advanced AI data platform and next-generation marketing capabilities. 

The partnership will help drive growth and desirability for Unilever’s global brand portfolio, including iconic brands like Dove, Vaseline and Hellmann’s, using Google Cloud’s technologies, such as its enterprise AI platform, Vertex AI, to build new capabilities in brand discovery, measurement and AI-augmented marketing.

The Chief Supply Chain and Operations Officer, Unilever, Willem Uijen, said: “Technology has moved to the core of value creation at Unilever. As brands are increasingly discovered and chosen in environments shaped by AI, we must lead this shift. The collaboration with Google Cloud sets a new level in how technology can power commerce and growth in the fast-moving consumer goods industry, ensuring Unilever is agile, fit for the future, and equipped to unlock value at every level of the company.”

President, EMEA, at Google Cloud, Tara Brady, said: “In partnering with Unilever as it boldly reimagines its business processes, we are not just modernising legacy systems; we are deploying our advanced models, such as Gemini, to create a system of intelligence that reasons, learns, and acts.”

