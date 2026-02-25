Nigeria Expands Citizen Feedback Infrastructure as PEBEC, FAAN Launch ReportGov Kiosks at Major Airports

Michael Olugbode in Abuja





The federal government has intensified efforts to strengthen transparency, accountability, and public service efficiency with the reactivation and upgrade of the national ReportGov feedback system across major international airports in Nigeria.

The initiative, driven by the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC) and the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), was formally unveiled at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport Terminal 2 in Lagos, with plans to extend the system to airports in Abuja, Port Harcourt, Enugu, and Kano.

Officials said the project is part of broader governance reforms aimed at improving citizen trust in public institutions while enhancing Nigeria’s business environment and service delivery standards across government agencies.

At the unveiling ceremony, PEBEC Director-General Princess Zahrah Mustapha Audu said the reactivation of ReportGov kiosks represents the federal government’s commitment to placing citizens at the center of governance reform.

She explained that the platform is designed to capture real-time complaints, commendations, and service improvement suggestions from citizens while helping government institutions respond faster to service failures.

According to her, institutionalizing feedback mechanisms will help reduce bureaucratic delays, improve inter-agency coordination, and ensure that public service performance is measured by actual service outcomes experienced by citizens.

FAAN Managing Director Olubunmi Kuku described airports as strategic economic gateways where service quality directly affects Nigeria’s international reputation.

She said improving passenger experience is critical for attracting foreign investment, promoting tourism, and strengthening business travel confidence.

Kuku added that FAAN would continue supporting initiatives that promote transparency, operational efficiency, and customer-centered service delivery across Nigeria’s aviation facilities, noting that airport efficiency is closely linked to national economic competitiveness.

ReportGov serves as Nigeria’s official national grievance redress platform designed to capture citizen feedback on service delivery challenges across Ministries, Departments, and Agencies.

The newly upgraded physical kiosks will operate 24 hours daily in high-traffic public locations, allowing travelers and citizens to submit complaints, compliments, and policy suggestions directly into government monitoring systems.

Officials said the platform is structured to track complaints from submission to final resolution, helping authorities identify systemic service gaps and discourage unethical practices in public service interactions.

Government reform advocates said the initiative reflects a broader shift toward citizen-centered governance, where public satisfaction becomes a key performance indicator for government institutions.

Stakeholders noted that improving feedback infrastructure is particularly important as Nigeria continues efforts to diversify its economy and strengthen investor confidence in key sectors such as aviation, trade, and services.

Industry analysts said strengthening service delivery at airports is particularly important because aviation facilities serve as Nigeria’s international interface with the global economy.

They explained that passengers’ first experiences at airports often shape perceptions about business conditions, investment potential, and tourism opportunities in the country.

Improved feedback systems, they said, will help authorities address operational challenges such as passenger processing delays, service quality issues, and infrastructure maintenance gaps.

Officials also emphasized that the expanded deployment of ReportGov kiosks aligns with national anti-corruption and governance reform objectives.

By creating structured reporting channels, the government hopes to strengthen transparency, reduce rent-seeking behavior, and improve coordination among agencies responsible for public service delivery.

As Nigeria continues its economic reform and infrastructure development agenda, authorities said citizen feedback will remain a central tool for measuring public service performance and guiding future policy decisions.