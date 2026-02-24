2027: Kogi Youths Donate N100m for Procurement of Tinubu’s Nomination Form

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja





The All Progressives Congress (APC) has received a donation of N100 million from youths of Kogi State towards the procurement of the Presidential Nomination and Expression of Interest Forms for President Bola Tinubu ahead of the 2027 general election.

National Chairman of the APC, Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, while receiving the donation at the APC National Secretariat in Abuja, described the gesture as unprecedented and deeply symbolic of the growing confidence Nigerian youths have in the leadership and performance of President Tinubu.

He noted that the donation marked a defining moment in the nation’s democratic journey, as the youths were not seeking personal benefits or political appointments, but were instead driven by a sincere desire to support the President’s continuity in office.

The chairman, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Communications Strategy, acknowledged the president’s commitment to youth inclusion, pointing to the unprecedented number of young Nigerians appointed into strategic leadership positions, including top military, party, and public sector roles.

He noted that this deliberate policy has redefined youths not as “leaders of tomorrow,” but as “leaders of today.”

According to him, “The Kogi youths cited measurable improvements in the economy, positive national indicators, enhanced security in their state, and inclusive governance as reasons for their action.”

He said, Tinubu, working closely with the Kogi State Government, has strengthened security through decisive military support and the provision of enabling logistics to curb criminal activities within communities.

Yilwatda also commended the infrastructural and social development initiatives of Kogi State Governor, Usman Ododo, particularly in road construction, cultural revitalisation, youth empowerment, and leadership development programmes such as the RISE initiative.

Speaking at the event, Ododo appreciated Tinubu for his fatherly leadership and unwavering support for Nigerian youths, noting that no administration in the country’s history has created as much space for young people in governance as the current one.

The Kogi State Youth Leader, Hon. Aridaojo Anyebe, assured the party that the youths have already made contingency arrangements and reserved additional funds to cover any possible upward review of the nomination form cost.