Tinubu Hosts Govs to Ramadan Iftar at State House

.Sani, Zulum, Yusuf, Abiodun, Uzodimma, others in attendance

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu on Monday evening hosted state governors to a Ramadan Iftar dinner at the State House, Abuja.

This is in continuation of his annual tradition of breaking fast with political leaders during the holy month of Ramadan

The event, which began shortly after 6:30pm, marked the third consecutive year the President will be convening governors for a symbolic breaking of fast at the presidential villa.

Governors sighted arriving at the State House for the dinner included Uba Sani (Kaduna), Hope Uzodinma (Imo), Dapo Abiodun (Ogun), Monday Okpebholo (Edo), Usman Ododo (Kogi), Babagana Zulum (Borno), Inuwa Yahaya (Gombe), Ahmed Aliyu (Sokoto), Sheriff Oborevwori (Delta), Mohammed Bago (Niger), Umar Namadi (Jigawa), Abdullahi Sule (Nasarawa), Abba Kabir Yusuf (Kano), and Agbu Kefas (Taraba).

Vice President Kashim Shettima, Chief of Staff to the President, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila, and several cabinet members joined the governors at the dinner.

Iftar forms part of Tinubu’s annual Ramadan engagements, during which he hosts political office holders, senior government officials, traditional rulers and members of the diplomatic corps.

In the last two editions, the President had used the forum to canvass unity and deepen cooperation across party lines.

Details later…