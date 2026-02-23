  • Monday, 23rd February, 2026

Tinubu Hosts Govs to Ramadan Iftar at State House

Nigeria | 34 minutes ago

.Sani, Zulum, Yusuf, Abiodun, Uzodimma, others in attendance

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu on Monday evening hosted state governors to a Ramadan Iftar dinner at the State House, Abuja.
This is in continuation of his annual tradition of breaking fast with political leaders during the holy month of Ramadan
The event, which began shortly after 6:30pm, marked the third consecutive year the President will be convening governors for a symbolic breaking of fast at the presidential villa.
Governors sighted arriving at the State House for the dinner included Uba Sani (Kaduna), Hope Uzodinma (Imo), Dapo Abiodun (Ogun), Monday Okpebholo (Edo), Usman Ododo (Kogi), Babagana Zulum (Borno), Inuwa Yahaya (Gombe), Ahmed Aliyu (Sokoto), Sheriff Oborevwori (Delta), Mohammed Bago (Niger), Umar Namadi (Jigawa), Abdullahi Sule (Nasarawa), Abba Kabir Yusuf (Kano), and Agbu Kefas (Taraba).
Vice President Kashim Shettima, Chief of Staff to the President, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila, and several cabinet members joined the governors at the dinner.
Iftar forms part of Tinubu’s annual Ramadan engagements, during which he hosts political office holders, senior government officials, traditional rulers and members of the diplomatic corps.
In the last two editions, the President had used the forum to canvass unity and deepen cooperation across party lines.

Details later…

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.