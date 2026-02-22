  • Sunday, 22nd February, 2026

Ibori’s daughter calls for calm as APC Ethiope West congress turns violent

Nigeria | 51 minutes ago

The member representing Ethiope Federal Constituency, Hon. Erhiatake Ibori-Suenu, on Saturday escaped unhurt after violence disrupted the All Progressives Congress (APC) congress in Ethiope West Local Government Area of Delta State.

The congress, which was initially scheduled to be held at the Oghara Township Stadium, was reportedly moved to Ovade within the LGA, a development that heightened tension among party members.

Violence erupted shortly after Ibori-Suenu arrived at the new venue. Supporters alleged that suspected thugs attacked party members, leaving several persons injured. Some of the injured were said to have been taken to hospitals for treatment.

Sources at the scene said the lawmaker was prevented from accessing the congress ground amid security concerns. Her aides claimed there were threats to her safety, but security personnel attached to her reportedly ensured she was not harmed.

Ibori-Suenu is the daughter of former Delta State Governor, James Onanefe Ibori.

Some party members alleged that the disruption was linked to political interests within the state, mentioning Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori and former House of Representatives member Ben Igbakpa. However, as of press time, those named had not responded to the allegations.

In a statement, Ibori-Suenu appealed to her supporters to remain calm and avoid further escalation, while urging security agencies to intervene and maintain order.

There were also reports of lingering tension in parts of the local government area as party members called for adequate security presence.

