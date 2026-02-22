FAAN Warns against Video Recording of Other Passengers Without Consent

Chinedu Eze

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has clarified that personal selfie videos are permitted at Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA). At the same time, airport officers intervened only when filming involved other passengers without consent or captured sensitive security areas.

The clarification was in reaction to an incident at MMIA involving a passenger who recorded video in a restricted security screening area.

In a statement issued yesterday, FAAN said that while it understood the concerns raised and appreciated the conversation around the incident, the passenger was recording video in a restricted security screening area, where signage clearly indicated that filming was not permitted.

FAAN said, “We understand the concerns raised and appreciate the conversation around this incident.

“The passenger was recording video within a restricted Security Screening area where signage clearly indicates that filming is not permitted.”

The statement added that airport officers “politely advised the passenger to stop, especially as other travellers have the right not to be recorded without consent and such complaints are frequently raised.”

When the passenger declined to comply, he was “invited to the Crime Investigation & Intelligence Unit office for further clarification, not detained, and the interaction focused on guidance around acceptable camera use within the airport environment.”

FAAN further noted that the passenger later “acknowledged the issue, deleted the recording, provided a written undertaking, and continued his journey.”

The authority reassured travellers that “personal selfie videos are not restricted. Intervention only occurs when filming involves other passengers without consent or captures sensitive operational or security areas.”

The incident followed a complaint by social media user Nonstop Patrick (@chupatric), who said he was stopped by AVSEC officers at MMIA while using a GoPro to document his travels on his YouTube page.

He explained: “I was taken to the office downstairs, showed them a video in my gallery, which was personal shots; can’t we make a personal video?”

FAAN urged passengers to observe airport guidelines, saying the “measures are in place to protect privacy, safety, and smooth airport operations,” and thanked the public for their “understanding and cooperation in helping us maintain a secure and comfortable travel environment for all.”