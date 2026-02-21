Zulum Commits N12.9bn into Training of 54 Borno Indigenes in Aeronautics, Advanced Engineering 

.Meets 56 state-sponsored doctors, approves training fund, others

Michael Olugbode in Maiduguri

Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, has committed a staggering N12.9 billion to train 54 Borno indigenes in aeronautics and advanced engineering disciplines, in what is widely seen as one of the boldest state-backed investments in specialised aviation education in Nigeria.

Also, Zulum has approved a special training fund for the 56 medical doctors currently undergoing residency training under the state’s sponsorship.

The beneficiaries of the aeronautics and advanced engineering disciplines will undergo a five-year training programme at the Isaac Balami University of Aeronautics and Management (IBUAM), combining degree studies with professional certifications and basic pilot training.

At a ceremony held Thursday night at the Government House in Maiduguri, Zulum presented an initial cheque of N2.5 billion to the institution to cover annual tuition and associated costs. The full sponsorship package over five years is valued at N12.9 billion.

The governor said the initiative is part of a deliberate strategy to reposition Borno from a conflict-scarred state to a hub of innovation, technology and high-level manpower development.

“This is not just about sending students to school,” Zulum declared. “It is about building capacity for the future, creating opportunities for our youth, and ensuring that Borno takes its rightful place in critical sectors such as aviation, engineering and technology.”

Under the scheme, 10 students will specialise in Aerospace Engineering, 11 in Electrical and Electronic Engineering, 11 in Mechatronics Engineering, 12 in Software Engineering, and 10 in Systems Engineering. The programme also includes foundational pilot training designed to expose beneficiaries to the practical dynamics of aviation.

In a move aimed at promoting equity and inclusion, the governor disclosed that two candidates were selected from each of Borno’s 27 local government areas. The selection process, officials said, was rigorous and merit-driven.

Commissioner for Education, Lawan Abba Wakilbe, revealed that more than 3,000 applications were received when the scholarship was announced. The figure was pruned to 1,200 candidates who sat for a competitive written examination, from which the final 54 emerged.

Describing the initiative as transformational, Wakilbe said the programme underscores the administration’s commitment to human capital development and youth empowerment.

“This is a strategic intervention. It reflects the governor’s understanding that sustainable development must be driven by knowledge, skills and innovation,” he said.

Beyond tuition, each beneficiary will receive an immediate N500,000 support package to cover resumption logistics and other incidental expenses — a gesture aimed at ensuring that financial constraints do not hinder their academic take-off.

Founder of IBUAM, Isaac Balami, lauded the governor’s vision, assuring the state government that the students would receive world-class training that meets global standards.

He expressed confidence that the beneficiaries could form the nucleus of Nigeria’s future aviation workforce and potentially contribute to the production of a made-in-Nigeria aircraft.

The scholarship programme signals a significant shift in Borno’s development narrative — from recovery and reconstruction to strategic investment in high-end technical expertise. For a state once defined by insecurity, the N12.9 billion aeronautics initiative represents a decisive bet on knowledge, resilience and a future powered by innovation.

Meanwhile, Zulum granted the approval for a special training fund for the 56 medical doctors during an interactive meeting with the resident doctors at the Government House in Maiduguri on Thursday.

The meeting was convened at the governor’s instance to assess the progress of the doctors’ training and address any challenges hindering their seamless progression in their various places of primary assignments.

Beyond approving the training fund, Zulum also approved the immediate implementation of promotional benefits for all resident doctors due for career progression.

He directed that the promotions be implemented with immediate effect and that all arrears be paid to the beneficiaries, dating back to the effective date of their promotions.

The governor also directed the Borno State Hospital Management Board to organise a similar interaction with other medical doctors in the state who are not undergoing residency training.

He reiterated that the welfare of all health workers in the state remained a top priority for his administration, stressing that a motivated workforce is essential for delivering quality healthcare services to the people of Borno.

“My administration is committed to creating an enabling environment for our health professionals. We understand that without their dedication, we cannot achieve the needed health coverage we desire for our citizens,” the governor stated.

The meeting was attended by key stakeholders in the health sector, including the Commissioner for Health, Professor Baba Mallam Gana; Chairman of the State Hospital Management Board, Dr. Joseph Jatau; and Chief Medical Director, Professor Abubakar Kullima.

Also in attendance were the acting Chief of Staff, Dr. Babagana Mustapha Mallumbe; the Chief Adviser to the Governor, Dr. Mairo Mandara, Executive Director, Borno State Primary Healthcare Development Board, Prof. Arab Alhaji Mohammed and the Chief Medical Director of the Kashim Ibrahim University Teaching Hospital, Prof. Ibrahim Musa Kida.