Origin Tech Partners OAU on Centre of Excellence in Agriculture

Food systems giant, Origin Tech Group Nigeria Limited, has entered into a Partnership Agreement via a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with one of Nigeria’s leading academic institutions, the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU).

The agreement is geared towards delivering strong synergies in the end-to-end agricultural value chain, leveraging Origin Tech Group’s proven expertise in agriculture and agribusiness and OAU’s excellence in teaching, research and development.

The Partnership Agreement and MoU signing ceremony, which took place at the University’s Campus in Ile-Ife, according to a statement, was executed on behalf of Origin Tech Group by Mr. Olusesan Ayeni, the Executive Director, Corporate Services and Professor Adebayo Bamire, the Vice Chancellor of the University.

Ayeni explained that, “this robust agreement is anchored on establishing a best in class centre of agriculture in the South-west of Nigeria harnessing the vast potential of the region in farming through a unique handshake, standing shoulder to shoulder and linking the vast capabilities of Origin Tech Group in large scale mechanised farming management with the deep knowledge of the University in capacity building and manpower development.”

Ayeni also the overarching purpose of the agreement is to create “a corridor of excellence and opportunities by deepening the Nigeria’s food system, providing impetus, access and necessary exposure to scholars and young minds studying agriculture in the university to a culture of practical, knowledge-driven, modern and smart methods through mechanization that ensures large scale commercial farming system for a food secure nation.”

He commended the institution’s efforts in scholarship and for being a worthy participant in the training of Nigeria’s past, current and future workforce, praising the current and past leaders of the institution for their commitment to excellence.

“No other place is more worthy of hosting such an endeavour we are erecting today other than the highly revered citadel of academic learning as the Obafemi Awolowo University. The environment is not only appropriately suited for academic excellence but can also serve as a hub for transforming agricultural productivity, centre of excellence in mechanisation and exceedingly strong support systems for agriculture.”

Prof. Adebayo Bamire, expressed the “optimism, readiness and openness of the university community to worthy initiatives and partnership such as this, embodied in the hopes, dreams and aspiration that it holds for the current and future generations of faculty members, scholars and agripreneurs.”

He said the agreement couldn’t have come at a better time: “matching our quest to bringing the best opportunities available from industry players such as the likes of Origin Tech Group to boost, scale and shape scholarship initiatives into finely crafted products and services that help deliver food security, employment opportunities and wealth creation.”

The institution, renowned for its beautiful architectural flair, sits on a large expanse of land including cultivable land for agriculture coupled with expansive depth in agriculture education.

Bamire pledged to work assiduously with his team to provide all the support that will be required by the company to ensure that the overall objectives of the agreement are accomplished.