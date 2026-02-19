Pivotal Role of Army Finance Corps in Sustaining Operational Effectiveness, Troops Morale

As the Nigerian Army confronts insurgency, banditry and other security threats nationwide, operational success increasingly depends on systems beyond the battlefield. Central to this effort is the Nigerian Army Finance Corps, whose stewardship of salaries, allowances, welfare and accountability directly impacts troop morale, discipline and combat readiness. These themes were highlighted in Lagos during the recent Corps’ West African Social Activities (WASA) 2025 and a Pulling-Out Ceremony honouring past commanders and retired generals, underscoring the enduring link between finance, tradition and operational effectiveness. Chiemelie Ezeobi reports

In modern warfare, victories are no longer determined by firepower alone. Behind every successful operation lies a complex web of planning, accountability, welfare and morale. For the Nigerian Army (NA), this silent backbone is anchored in institutions that rarely make headlines but decisively shape outcomes on the battlefield. Chief among them is the Nigerian Army Finance Corps (NAFC).

As the Army confronts insurgency, banditry, kidnapping and terrorism across multiple theatres, the importance of sound financial stewardship has never been more pronounced. Salaries paid on time, allowances settled beyond deadlines, welfare schemes sustained and training properly funded all translate directly into motivation, discipline and operational effectiveness. It is within this context that the Army Finance Corps continues to assert itself as a strategic enabler of Nigeria’s war effort.

Recent events in Lagos like the West African Social Activities (WASA) 2025 and a grand Pulling-Out Ceremony for retired generals and past commanders, offered a rare window into how finance, tradition and institutional memory combine to keep the Nigerian Army resilient.

WASA 2025: Finance at the Heart of Operational Effectiveness

The reflections took concrete form on February 7, 2026, at the Headquarters Command Finance Office Football Field, Arakan Cantonment, Apapa, where the Army Finance Corps marked its West African Social Activities (WASA) 2025.

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, commended the Corps for its pivotal role in sustaining operational effectiveness, troop morale and institutional accountability. Represented by the Commander Corps of Signals, Major General Mohammed Abdullahi, the COAS described WASA as a cherished tradition that reinforces unity, camaraderie and esprit de corps within the Nigerian Army.

Reflecting on the past year, Shaibu noted that 2025 was marked by intense security challenges, including insurgency, banditry, kidnapping and terrorism. He stressed that officers and soldiers responded with courage, resilience and professionalism in defence of Nigeria’s sovereignty.

He disclosed that the Nigerian Army is expected to take delivery of additional helicopters, unmanned aerial systems and other combat enablers in 2026, aimed at strengthening operational capacity across theatres of operation nationwide.

According to him, these planned enhancements are anchored on his command philosophy of transforming the Nigerian Army into a more professional, adaptable, combat-ready and resilient force capable of operating effectively within a joint and multi-agency environment.

Accountability as a Combat Enabler

Shaibu particularly applauded the Finance Corps for sustaining a transparent, prudent and efficient financial architecture despite resource constraints, noting that its record of accountability and sound stewardship has remained critical to operational success and training outcomes.

In a force where morale is directly linked to welfare, he said the Corps’ consistency in managing funds and entitlements has strengthened confidence across formations and commands.

He also paid tribute to the families and spouses of officers and soldiers, acknowledging their sacrifices and steadfast support, which enable troops to remain focused on demanding duties, assured of stability on the home front.

Stock-taking a Successful Financial Year

Earlier in his opening remarks, the Chief of Accounts and Budget, Major General Taofik Sidick, welcomed guests and traced the historical roots of WASA from wartime thanksgiving rituals to its present role as a socio-cultural and stock-taking event celebrating the completion of annual activities.

Sidick reported that the Corps achieved near-total success in 2025, with salaries and allowances fully paid up to December, operational allowances settled beyond year-end, and all financial obligations, including welfare packages, insurance premiums and loan schemes, fully discharged.

He added that the Corps conducted extensive training in line with the COAS Training Directive, with emphasis on professionalism, digital transformation and financial responsiveness, recording landmark achievements in unit training, senior non-commissioned officers’ development and inter-agency collaboration.

While celebrating these successes, Sidick urged sober reflection for fallen colleagues lost to operations, accidents and illness. He expressed gratitude to the COAS, past leaders, organising committees, families and partner agencies, and called on officers and soldiers to remain focused on advancing professionalism and digital innovation in support of Nigeria’s territorial integrity.

Honouring the Past, Preserving the Future

The themes of stewardship and legacy were reinforced a day earlier, on February 6, 2026, when the Nigerian Army Finance Corps staged a colourful Pulling-Out Ceremony in honour of past Corps Commanders and retired generals at the Nigerian Army School of Signals Parade Ground, Apapa.

The ceremony, rich in military pageantry, brought together serving and retired senior officers from the Nigerian Army, Navy and Air Force, underscoring the prestige and institutional relevance of the Finance Corps. A total of 15 officers and 152 soldiers participated, with 148 troops forming an impressive parade.

The retired senior officers include; Major General Kl Yusuf, Major General AA Fayemiwo, Major General J Mohammed, Major General RN Ochei, Major General MO Ihanuwaze, Major General M Galadima, Major General SA Gumel, Brigadier General EA Obona, Brigadier General AS Maikano, and Brigadier General MK Baba-Mallam.

In his valedictory address before his pulling out, then Chief of Accounts and Budgets, Army, Major General K.I. Yusuf, described the ceremony as one of the most dignified and memorable parades in the history of the Corps. He said the military’s unwavering commitment to tradition remained the backbone of its discipline, ethos and enduring identity.

Yusuf noted that retirement was a moment of reflection marked by pride, gratitude and fulfilment. Recalling years of sacrifice, long nights and demanding assignments, he stressed that those experiences shaped officers and prepared them for leadership and responsibility.

He expressed appreciation to the Chief of Army Staff for his consistent support to the Corps and for approving the resources that ensured the success of the ceremony, while also commending the coordinating team for delivering what he described as a flawless and historic parade.

Urging serving officers to sustain the legacy, Yusuf charged the next generation to uphold discipline, professionalism and excellence, stressing that commanders across formations would continue to rely on the Corps for sound financial counsel critical to operational success.

As the final salute was taken, he thanked colleagues, families and friends for their unwavering support, describing the Corps as not just a place of work but a family, and assuring that the honourees would remain proud ambassadors of the Nigerian Army Finance Corps even in retirement.