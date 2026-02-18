WAEC Releases 2025 CB-WASSCE Results for Private Candidates, Records 42% Pass

Funmi Ogundare





The West African Examinations Council (WAEC), Nigeria, yesterday, released the results of the 2025 Computer-Based West African Senior School Certificate Examination (CB-WASSCE) for private candidates, second series.

Out of 65,752 candidates, who sat the examination, 61,943 candidates, representing 94.21 per cent, have had their results fully processed and released, while the remaining 3,809 candidates are awaiting completion of some subjects due to errors traceable to them.

Analysis of the results shows that 33,989 candidates (51.69 per cent) obtained credit and above in at least five subjects, with or without English Language and Mathematics.

A total of 27,727 candidates representing 42.17 per cent earned credit and above in five subjects including English Language and Mathematics, a slight decrease from previous years’ performances.

Of these, 48.39 per cent were male and 51.61 per cent were female candidates.

The acting Head, Public Affairs of the Council, Moyosola Adesina, in a statement, explained the examination held across 370 centres nationwide from November 11 to December 17, 2025, saw 69,604 candidates register a 1.8 per cent increase from the 2024 entry.

Seven marking venues in Lagos, Ibadan, Benin, Enugu, Uyo, Jos, and Kaduna, she noted, coordinated the marking process between January 14 and February 3, 2026, involving 3,361 examiners.

“Additionally, 1,899 candidates representing 2.89 per cent had their results withheld due to reported examination malpractice. Investigations are ongoing, and final determinations will be communicated to the affected candidates,” she said.

Adesina said special provisions were made for 235 candidates with special needs, including visually impaired, hearing-impaired, and albino candidates, ensuring equitable access to the examination.

The council congratulated all candidates for their hard work and expressed gratitude to governments, security agencies, education ministries, exam personnel, and other stakeholders who contributed to the successful conduct and marking of the examination.

It reaffirmed its commitment to service excellence in the administration of its examinations.

Candidates can check their results via www.waecdirect.org and access digital certificates at www.waec.org. Applications for hard-copy certificates can be made through the WAEC Certificate Request Portal (https://certrequest.waec.ng/).

In another development, the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has launched the full-scale implementation of its innovative WAEC DigiCert digital certificate services, revolutionising access to exam results and credentials for candidates across its five member countries; Gambia, Ghana, Liberia, Nigeria, and Sierra Leone.

The mobile and web-based platform according to the Head of Public Affairs of the council, Demianus Ojijeogu, marks a significant leap in educational technology, allowing users to effortlessly access, request, confirm, share digital versions of their original certificates, and even recover lost WAEC examination numbers; all from their smartphones or computers.

“Designed with simplicity in mind, the system promises reliability, guaranteed authenticity, and substantial cost savings, eliminating many of the bureaucratic hurdles tied to traditional paper-based processes.”

The rollout, he noted, follows a highly successful pilot program in Nigeria, where WAEC DigiCert garnered enthusiastic feedback from candidates and educational institutions worldwide.

“The system is reliable, the authenticity of the certificates is guaranteed, and the cost benefits to users cannot be overstated,” he said.

By digitising these services, he stated that the council aims to streamline administrative challenges and bottlenecks associated with manual certificate issuance and collection, benefiting students, schools, employers, and other stakeholders.

He emphasised on the platform’s user-friendly features, urging the public to adopt it for faster, more efficient verification and sharing of qualifications.

He also reassured users that the traditional printing and issuance of physical certificates will remain unaffected by this innovation, ensuring continuity for those who prefer hard copies.