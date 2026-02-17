FIFA Keeps Nigerians in Suspense as they Await Verdict on Petition against DR Congo

Duro Ikhazuagbe

World football governing body, FIFA, failed to make a pronouncement on Nigeria’s petition against DR Congo on the use of ineligible players in the African playoffs of the 2026 World Cup qualifier last November in Rabat, Morocco.

After the Super Eagles lost to DR Congo 4-3 in penalty shootouts, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) on December 15, 2025 filed its petition to FIFA, asking the world football body to disqualify the Central Africans for fielding the likes of Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Axel Tuanzebe and seven others for holding dual nationalities which is against the constitution of the country.

NFF insisted that there were irregularities in the process leading to the clearance given to DR Congo to field such players for international matches.

Both Wan-Bissaka and Tuanzebe played for England at youth levels before allegedly switching allegiance to DR Congo. They, like the other hold dual citizenships.

Based on the above, Nigeria then asked FIFA to rule in favour of the Super Eagles as Africa’s team to play in the final hurdle to the 2026 World Cup, the Intercontinental playoffs scheduled for Mexico next month.

A verdict was therefore expected to be pronounced on Monday, February 16, after the scheduled FIFA Ethics Committee meeting.

A top football source in Abuja confided in THISDAY last night that a decision has been reached by that committee but only the FIFA Executive Committee headed by Gianni Infantino is competent to announce it.

“Although there is no scheduled FIFA Executive Council meeting this week, there is the possibility of an emergency meeting called to meet on the decision of the Ethics Committee forwarded to it. This could be this Tuesday (today) to announce the decision on Nigeria’s petition,” observed the top football personality who preferred to remain anonymous.

Against a plethora of speculative reports on social media all through yesterday, NFF’s Director of Communication, Dr Ademola Olajire dismissed them as false and misleading. “There is no decision from FIFA at this moment. Any claims that a ruling has been made is false. FIFA has not communicated any verdict to the NFF or the Congolese federation,” observed the NFF spokesman last night.