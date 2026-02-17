Court Orders Police to Produce All Witnesses in N152m Property Fraud Trial

Justice Musa Kakaki, of the Federal High Court Lagos has ordered the Police prosecution to present all its witnesses at the next hearing in the ongoing N152 million property fraud trial involving developer Olukayode Olusanya and a Nigerian-American Engineer, Anthony Ugbebor.

The court adjourned the matter to April 20, 2026, stressing its determination to proceed expeditiously and ensure justice in the long-running case. Olusanya, the first Defendant, was present in court at Monday’s proceedings.

At the resumed hearing, prosecuting Counsel, CSP Monday Omo-Osagie, informed the court that the matter was fixed for continuation of trial, and that the prosecution had complied with an earlier directive by filing a motion seeking leave for virtual proceedings.

However, defence Counsel, Benson Nwosu and Jude Ehiedu objected, arguing that they had not been served with the application, and urged the court to compel the prosecution to close its case for lack of diligent prosecution.

In response, Omo-Osagie maintained that the prosecution had acted diligently, stating that the application was filed and served on November 4, 2025, in compliance with the court’s order. He added that service was effected at the first Defendant’s office and received by one Gabriel Aaron.

Justice Kakaki, in his ruling, noted that there was no proof of service in the court’s file, but declined the defence’s request to force the prosecution to close its case. Instead, he directed the prosecution to ensure that all its witnesses are present and ready to testify on the next adjourned date.

Olusanya, the Chief Executive Officer of Oak Homes Limited, is standing trial alongside the company on four counts of conspiracy, obtaining money by false pretences, fraud, and stealing. The Defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges, which stem from allegations that they defrauded Ugbebor of N152 million over the purported sale of two apartments at Oak Residence, Victoria Island, Lagos.