We Have 176 Abductees from Kwara in Our Custody, Terrorists Claim in New Video

. We’re working on release of abductees, says Kwara govt

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Suspected members of Boko Haram, formerly known as Jama’atu Ahlissunnah Lidda’awati wal-Jihad, in a recent video they released have claimed that they are holding 176 individuals from Kwara State hostage, a development that has heightened concerns about the security situation in the region.

Following the release of the disturbing video, the Kwara State Government yesterday said it was deeply working with security agencies and other stakeholders to secure their release.

The footage shows dozens of women and children allegedly taken from the Woro community in Kaiama Local Government Area (LGA) of Kwara State seated in rows in an open area, surrounded by armed men.



The captives include a nursing mother and several minors, with some children appearing half-clothed and many of the abductees visibly distressed, hinting at the dire conditions of their captivity.



In the video, an armed man questions the captives, asking where they were abducted. Three women, including a nursing mother, responded in Hausa, stating they were kidnapped from the Woro community in Kaiama Local Government Area.



The terrorist alleged during the recording that the Kwara State Government had understated the magnitude of the abduction, asserting that whereas officials had reportedly indicated that between 20 and 30 individuals had been kidnapped, the group maintained that it was holding 176 captives.



“The Kwara State government lied to Nigeria and to the whole world,” the gunman alleged in the footage.

The video emerged weeks after a deadly attack on Woro community on February 4, 2026, when suspected terrorists stormed the area in a coordinated assault. Local sources reported that several residents were killed during the invasion, including family members of the Emir of Woro, the Chief Imam, and education officials.



The traditional ruler, Alhaji Saliu Bio Umar, was reported missing following the attack, fuelling concerns that he may have been abducted during the raid.

Reacting to the abductions in a statement issued and signed by the state Commissioner for Communications, Bolanle Olukoju, the state government said it was deeply concerned by the disturbing video.

“As always, our thoughts are with all the families affected, and we reaffirm our commitment to securing the safe return of all those impacted”.

She stated: “We acknowledge the anxiety that this footage may cause. Government officials and security agencies are carefully analysing the video to establish the identities of the individuals shown.

“Since the incident, there have been varying accounts regarding the number of persons abducted.

“For this reason, neither the State Government nor security agencies have announced a definitive figure.

“Our priority remains the safe rescue of every affected citizen and ensuring that those responsible are brought to justice.

“We have engaged Woro community leaders to assist in identifying individuals seen in the footage.

“As of now, a few persons have been preliminarily identified from the video as residents of Woro community representatives have also indicated that more individuals remain unaccounted for.”

Olukoju added that some persons initially reported missing had since reunited with their families, while others may have temporarily relocated to neighbouring communities, including Wawa and New Bussa in Niger State.

“The government’s response committee, led by His Highness Ahmed Ibn Muhammed, continues to work with security agencies, local authorities, and community stakeholders to coordinate efforts, humanitarian support, and the safe return of displaced persons.

“We assure the public that verified updates will be provided as more information becomes available through proper coordination with security and community leaders. We urge residents to remain calm, avoid spreading unverified information, and continue cooperating with authorities.”