Shettima: Nigeria Will Overcome Displaced Persons’ Challenge

.Humanitarian minister, Bernard Doro, says FG working with private sector on market-based solutions to IDP Crisis

.Mohammed Fall: Calls on private sector to show concrete commitment supporting displaced persons

Charles Ajunwa

Vice President Kashim Shettima has said that Nigeria is working to overcome the present challenge of over 3.7 million displaced persons across the country.

Shettima, who disclosed this at the opening of a two-day conference themed ‘Securing Futures: Market-based Solutions for Internal Displacement’ organised by the Nigerian Government, United Nations-Nigeria, UK International Development and Tropical General Investments Group (TGI) held at Lagos Continental Hotel, Victoria Island, asked the private sector to expand the economic opportunities of displaced persons, which, he said will ensure they become productive and self-resilient.

The Vice President who was represented by the Minister of Defence, General Christopher Musa (rtd), thanked the private sector and development partners for their contributions, describing the problem of displaced persons as “national priority and development initiatives”, emphasising that there should be timely, strategic and collective action in tackling IDPs problem for durable stability.

He said Nigeria cannot allow the displaced persons to be unproductive, noting their present situation is no problem of theirs.

The Vice President who acknowledged that displacement issues should be tackled through short-term and long-term plans, emphasised that displaced persons should earn to support their families and enjoy human dignity. “There should be long-term stability that supports national cohesion,” he said.

The Vice President revealed that insurgents take advantage of people affected by insurgency, adding, “Private sector has a central and indispensable role to play,” in addressing the humanitarian problem.

He emphasised that economic opportunities reduce vulnerability and crimes, noting that all hands must be on deck as government action alone cannot solve the problem of displaced persons.

He called on the state and local governments, faith-based organisations, private sector and development partners to continue their support for the displaced persons.

He tasked the conference to critically look at pilot programmes that will work for these displaced persons.

In his remarks, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, Dr. Bernard Doro, said the federal government is partnering with the private sector to develop market-based solutions aimed at addressing the country’s growing internally displaced persons (IDPs) crisis.

Speaking during an interview with ARISE NEWS yesterday, regarding ongoing efforts to resettle displaced Nigerians, Doro acknowledged that providing a specific timeline for clearing IDP camps would be unrealistic given the complex nature of displacement in the country.

He said, “The issue of displacement in our country is not just a humanitarian issue. It is a development issue, it is an economic issue as well. And one of the things we are doing currently in Lagos in the last two days is working with the private sector so that we can provide a market-based solution to the IDPs crisis in our country.

“It will be difficult for a timeline, but what we are looking to do is to ensure that the people currently in IDPs camps are provided with the support needed. We’re providing infrastructure, we’re building homes to try, in areas where crises have abated, to be able to resettle the individuals in our camp as soon as possible. Very difficult for me to put a timeline on that.”

Further speaking, he said, “It is not easy to just provide a timeline to say that in six months’ time, for example, we will resettle all individuals currently in IDPs camps because we’re still facing humanitarian challenges, we’re still facing crisis, and the displacement in our country is multifactorial. Apart from crisis that cause displacement, issues of climate, and what have you, also contribute to displacement.

“Currently, what we are doing is to ensure that those in IDPs camps at the moment are being supported by being provided humanitarian assistance and we’re working with partners, like I said, to try and resettle them as quickly as we can.”

The minister had while speaking at the conference identified peace as an antidote to the displaced persons’ crisis.

“One thing that I can assure you is that the Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction Ministry under my leadership, is working very hard to create credibility and trust because that is important. We want to gain the confidence of stakeholders so that together we’re able to work and plan because gaining confidence is important. So, we’re working very hard at accountability and transparency in everything that we do to ensure that you can hold us accountable for our policies.

Regarding other parts of the country affected by displacement, he said “if you look at the Humanitarian Needs and Response Plan (HNRP) for 2026 although the focus is on the major states, we have captured the fact that different parts of Nigeria as a whole are affected, we will reflect it in our subsequent policy announcements.

Regarding data, Doro said that “it’s difficult to give an actual data because in displacements, we’re not just talking about camps, we’re talking about some within communities. It can be different even as you provide data for today, things can change drastically. Some of these things happen fast and quick. The data that is provided can be used for planning, and can be used for policy initiatives.

In his opening address, United Nations Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria, Mr. Mohammed M. Fall, said the world is facing unprecedented conflicts, climate challenge, inequality and poverty.

Fall called on the private sector to show more concrete commitment to tackling the problem of displaced persons in Nigeria, noting “They want a future for themselves and they want to get on their legs.”

According to him, there should be a smart choice of private sector intervention, noting that those who have nothing should be inspired.

On the sidelines of the conference, Minister of Defence, Gen. Musa said, “We need to work together to ensure that IDPs are well taken care of, to prepare them for the future.”

According to him, wherever displaced persons are, “the place is usually insecure” adding, “we want to ensure overall we prepare them returning back to their communities which is very critical. We don’t want them to remain in the displaced camps.

“So the private sector working with the government would have to ensure that they are well prepared but the locations and camps are going to be well protected to ensure that they work optimally.”