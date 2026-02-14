House Reconvenes Tuesday for Emergency Sitting Over 2027 Election Time Table

•INEC May seek legislative intervention over 2027 elections timetable’s clash with Ramadan fasting

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The House of Representatives has said that it would reconvene for an emergency sitting on Tuesday to review matters arising from the recent announcement of the 2027 general election timetable by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The Spokesman of the House, Hon. Akin Rotimi in a statement late night on Friday said the decision has been convened to the members of the House.

He noted: “The emergency sitting reflects the resolve of the House to respond promptly to issues with far-reaching implications for the nation’s democratic process.

“Deliberations will focus on relevant legislative matters connected to the announcement, in line with the constitutional responsibilities of the National Assembly.

“This was conveyed to Honourable members through an internal memorandum issued by the Office of the Speaker late Friday, drawing attention to the constitutional and national significance of the development and the need for timely legislative consideration.”

Rotimi added that all legislative business relating to the matter is expected to be addressed expeditiously.

He added that members have been strongly advised to prioritise attendance, given the importance of the issues under consideration.

The Spokesman noted that the Green Chamber remains committed to strengthening Nigeria’s democratic institutions through responsive and responsible lawmaking, and acting in the best interest of Nigerians on all matters.

Meanwhile, the electrical body has said that it was currently undertaking consultations and might, where necessary, seek appropriate legislative intervention to address the concerns raised over the clash of the 2027 elections with Ramadan fasting, while ensuring that any adjustment remains consistent with constitutional and statutory requirements

Recall that former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has called on INEC to urgently reconsider the February 20, 2027 date it announced for the general election.

According to him, That date falls squarely within the Ramadan period (February 7 – March 8, 2027), a sacred season of fasting, reflection, and spiritual devotion for millions of Nigerian Muslims. Elections are not mere administrative rituals; they are national exercises that demand maximum participation, physical endurance, and collective focus.

Atiku, a presidential hopeful and a member of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) maintained that fixing such a critical civic exercise in the middle of a major religious observance reflects poor judgment and a troubling lack of sensitivity to the nation’s socio-religious realities.

He added that in a diverse country like Nigeria, inclusive planning is not optional, it is fundamental.

“Something as basic as choosing a broadly acceptable date should not be mishandled. It speaks to competence, foresight, and respect for citizens. If INEC struggles with getting a simple matter of timing right, Nigerians are justified in asking: what assurance do we have that it will competently deliver free, fair, and credible elections in 2027?,” Atiku posited.

Similarly, a former presidential aide, Bashir Ahmad, has urged the electoral body to reconsider the dates.

Ahmad in a post on his verified X handle said if the intention is to encourage full and inclusive participation in the electoral process, scheduling such a critical national exercise during Ramadan might present challenges for a large segment of the population.

He pointed out that many Muslims tend to reduce engagement in demanding worldly activities during this period in order to focus on religious obligations.

Ahmad said, “Given the significant Muslim population in this country, it may be worthwhile to reconsider the timing to ensure broader participation and convenience for all citizens. I do hope this observation will be taken in the spirit of inclusiveness and national cohesion.”

But in a swift response, INEC National Commissioner, Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Mohammed Haruna in a statement explained that the timetable was developed in strict compliance with the timelines contained in the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended), the Electoral Act, 2022, and the INEC Guidelines and Regulations for the Conduct of Elections, 2022.

He maintained that the commission’s Regulations and Guidelines for the Conduct of Elections, made since 2019, fixed the dates elections are to be held. Paragraph 2 of the Regulation provides:

Haruna noted: “Election to the office of President and Vice President, as well as National Assembly, shall hold on the Third Saturday of February of any General Election year, while election to the Office of Governor and Deputy Governor and the State Houses of Assembly shall hold two (2) weeks thereafter.”

“Accordingly, and in faithful observance of these extant legal and regulatory provisions, the Commission fixed Saturday, 20th February 2027 for the Presidential and National Assembly Elections and Saturday, 6th March 2027, for the Governorship and State Houses of Assembly Elections.”

Notwithstanding the foregoing, Haruna said the Commission has taken due notice of concerns expressed by stakeholders regarding the coincidence of the scheduled dates with certain nationally recognised holidays and observances.

The Commission assured the public that it remains sensitive to all legitimate concerns that may impact electoral participation and the overall conduct of elections.

“In view of these representations, the Commission is currently undertaking consultations and may, where necessary, seek appropriate legislative intervention to address the concerns raised, while ensuring that any adjustment remains consistent with constitutional and statutory requirements,” Haruna said.