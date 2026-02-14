ANFASSC Endorses Nathaniel Idowu U14 Football League, Donates Jerseys 

The Nathaniel Idowu-Ajegunle Under-14 Football League has secured a powerful endorsement from the Authentic Nigeria Football and Allied Supporters Club (ANFASSC), further strengthening its mission to transform grassroots football in one of Nigeria’s most storied communities.

During a courtesy visit to ANFASSC’s national secretariat in Surulere, Lagos, league officials — led by Adedotun Coker, Vice Chairman of the Lagos State Football Association, and McAnthony Anaelechukwu, Director of Sports for the Ajeromi-Ifelodun Sports Council and Chairman of the League Management Committee — met with Abayomi Ogunjimi, National President of ANFASSC.

Ogunjimi pledged the organisation’s full backing for the tournament, describing it as a vital intervention in youth development. In a show of solidarity, ANFASSC donated sets of Super Eagles replica jerseys and official supporters’ club kits to the foundation. He also assured organisers that ANFASSC’s famed vocal supporters would be present at matches, bringing their trademark energy and electrifying atmosphere to the competition.

“This is what Nigerian football has been waiting for,” Ogunjimi said. “The Nathaniel Idowu Foundation is not just talking about change, they are building it, one pitch at a time. By creating a structured platform for Under-14 players in Ajegunle, they are giving hope to thousands of young talents and strengthening the grassroots where our football truly lives.” He further called on corporate bodies and well-meaning Nigerians to emulate the foundation’s commitment to community-driven sports development.

Twelve academies will compete for honours, with a prize pool exceeding ₦1 million — a significant incentive designed to inspire young players and elevate grassroots football in Nigeria.