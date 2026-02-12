Gateway Trade Fair: Abiodun Lauds Dangote as Key Driver of Ogun’s Industrial Growth

Sunday Ehigiator





Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State has commended Dangote Industries Limited (DIL) for its significant contributions to the industrial and economic development of the state.

Abiodun described the conglomerate as a major force behind Ogun State’s rising competitiveness as Nigeria’s industrial hub.

Abiodun gave the commendation during the opening ceremony of the 15th Gateway International Trade Fair, held yesterday in Abeokuta, where Dangote Group featured prominently among participating organisations.

Represented by Commissioner for Trade, Industry and Investments, Mr. Emmanuel Sofela, the governor said the state government proudly recognised Dangote Group as “a truly exemplary strategic partner in our collective pursuit of industrial advancement and sustainable economic development”.

He said the group’s consistent commitment to excellence, innovation, and nation-building had strengthened Nigeria’s industrial base, while enhancing Ogun State’s economic prosperity and global competitiveness.

Abiodun stated, “Through visionary investments, job creation, and consistent support for infrastructure and community growth, the Dangote Group has demonstrated what it means to be a responsible corporate citizen and a catalyst for broad-based development.

“Their partnership with Ogun State continues to open doors of opportunity for our people, energise local industries, and reinforce our reputation as a leading destination for productive enterprise.

“Dangote’s legacy in Ogun State stands as a model of how meaningful collaboration between government and the private sector can deliver transformative results.”

The governor described Dangote Group as more than just an investor, stating that the conglomerate has become a trusted ally whose impact is evident in the state’s economy, communities, and long-term development outlook.

Dangote Cement Plc operates a 12-million metric tonnes per annum cement plant in Ibese, located in the Yewa axis of Ogun State, while construction is ongoing on another six million metric tonnes per annum cement plant at Itori, also in the state.

Earlier, in his remarks, President of Ogun State Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (OGUNCCIMA), Lion Oshiyemi, also praised Dangote Group for its continuous support and collaboration with the chamber and the private sector towards economic growth and industrial expansion.

Oshiyemi said, “Today is not just the commencement of another trade fair but the celebration of collaborations, innovations, and shared prosperity.

“The Trade Fair in the last 15 years has served as a vital platform where ideas meet opportunity, where businesses connect with the market and where partnerships are formed to drive sustainable economic growth.”

He stressed that in a rapidly evolving global economy characterised by technological advancement and intense competition, strong partnerships were essential for business survival and growth.

Oshiyemi stated that OGUNCCIMA had continued to strengthen Ogun State’s status as a leading commercial and industrial hub in Nigeria and West Africa by promoting investments, encouraging trade linkages, and supporting policies that improved the ease of doing business in the state.