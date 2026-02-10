Protest Erupts in Kaduna Community as Suspected Bandits Abduct 7 in Fresh Attack

Residents of Danhonu II community in New Millennium City, a suburb of Kaduna metropolis, yesterday, protested against what they described as recurring attacks and kidnappings by bandits in the area.

The protest followed the abduction of seven persons during an attack on the community at about 11.30 pm on Sunday.

The aggrieved residents marched to the Divisional Police Station in Millennium City, where they blocked a major access road while demanding urgent security intervention to halt the wave of abductions in their neighbourhood.

The seven abducted persons were said to be members of two families. They were identified as Malam Yahaya Yusuf, his wife, Latifat Yusuf, and their two sons, Abdulgafar and Abdulqudus. Others, according to a resident, were Mrs. Abdulrazak Jimoh and two of her children.

Residents said the latest incident had brought to 11 the number of kidnapping cases recorded in the community within the past few months.

The protesters called on security agencies to conduct a thorough investigation into the recurring incidents and identify collaborators allegedly aiding the criminals.

Speaking on behalf of the protesters, Chairman of the Danhonu II Landlords Association, Akoh Salifu, described the persistent attacks and kidnappings as worrisome.

He said, “We are here because we can no longer live in peace. The pressure from repeated kidnapping incidents has become unbearable for us.

“As law abiding citizens, we decided to come to the police to formally register our grievances and call for urgent intervention to save our community.”

Confirming the incident, spokesperson of the Kaduna State Police Command, Mansir Hassan, said the police received distressed calls on Sunday night and immediately deployed personnel to the scene, alongside soldiers.

Hassan explained by the time security personnel arrived the community, the criminals had fled with the victims due to the poor road network leading to the community.

He added that the Commissioner of Police, Rabiu Muhammad, had visited the area and held a meeting with community leaders.

According to him, the command was considering the establishment of a police outpost in the community.

Military Vows to Bring Perpetrators of Kaiama Killings to Justice

The Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) have reaffirmed their determination to work in close collaboration with other security agencies to ensure that those responsible for the Kaiama massacre were identified and brought to justice.

The military disclosed that troops have since stabilised the affected communities, carried out clearance and confidence-building patrols, and reassured residents of their safety following the deadly attack.

On 4 February 2026, suspected terrorists launched a coordinated assault on Woro and Nuku villages in Kaiama Local Government Area of Kwara State, killing several residents, injuring others, and setting homes ablaze.

In a statement, the Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Michael Onoja, said the military response followed a presidential directive aimed at decisively addressing the security situation in the area.

He revealed that the Defence Headquarters (DHQ), in conjunction with the Army Headquarters (AHQ) and other services, launched Operation Savannah Shield to conduct intensive security operations across Kwara and Niger States.

According to him, the operation, which was carved out of Operation Fansan Yamma, was designed to dismantle terrorist enclaves and strengthen security in the region.

“On 4 February 2026, troops swiftly responded to the terrorist attack on Woro Village in Kaiama LGA of Kwara State. Since then, they have secured the communities, conducted clearance and confidence-building patrols, and reassured residents of their safety,” Onoja stated.

He added that Operation Operation Savannah underscored the Armed Forces’ unwavering commitment to protecting Nigeria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, restoring peace, and safeguarding citizens from threats to national security.

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Olufemi Oluyede, commended the courage and professionalism of the troops involved, while also appreciating the support of Nigerians, noting that public cooperation, timely intelligence, and trust remain critical to operational success.

On behalf of the Armed Forces, the CDS conveyed his condolences to the Government of Kwara State and the families of those who lost their lives during the attack on Woro and Nuku villages.

General Onoja further emphasised that the Armed Forces remained focused on neutralising threats and sustaining peace across the country, stressing that all operations were conducted in strict adherence to the rule of law.

“Our objective is to ensure the safety and well-being of every Nigerian, as well as the protection of lives and property. By upholding the rule of law, we aim to foster a society where justice prevails and the rights of citizens are respected,” he said.

He noted that through proactive measures and vigilant monitoring, the military sought to create a secure environment in which Nigerians can live and thrive without fear.

Meanwhile, troops involved in the operations recorded significant successes, recovering large caches of arms and ammunition.

These, General Onoja said, included automatic weapons, machine guns, Rocket-Propelled Grenade (RPG) tubes, locally fabricated firearms, and materials used in the manufacture of Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), as well as assorted live ammunition.

The military assured the people that operations would continue until all criminal elements in the area were neutralised and lasting peace was restored.