User Confirms Lekeelekee Now Live on App

Sunday Ehigiator

Users of the African-born social media platform, Lekeelekee, have confirmed that the platform is now fully available as a mobile application, marking a significant expansion from its earlier web-only presence.

The confirmation came from posts shared by users on the platform, signalling that Lekeelekee has moved beyond its website interface to provide direct mobile accessibility for users seeking to engage through smartphone devices.

A user, Christabel Charles, confirmed the development in a post on the platform, stating, “Lekeelekee is live on the app. All thanks to the devs @lekeelekee and @charlie_pyper . Massive improvements going on!

“Currently posted from the app, and it’s so much easier and user-friendly.”

The post indicates that the platform’s mobile application is now accessible to the public.

Unveiled by the founders of ARISE and THISDAY media group, LekeeLekee is positioned as more than just another social platform. It is the culmination of over five decades of lived experience across the shifting landscapes of journalism, technology and global communication—from the era of weekly news magazines in the 1970s to today’s fast-paced, AI-driven digital world.

Birthed in Africa for a global audience, LekeeLekee aims to redefine how people connect, converse and create value online. The platform is designed to foster deeper, more meaningful interactions while giving users greater control over their content, data and digital identities.

The platform launches with a wide range of features, allowing users to post text, photos, videos, voice notes and location tags, while also enabling fully encrypted one-on-one and group messaging.

Users can follow accounts, like, comment, repost, react to content, explore trending topics and engage with breaking news through a personalised “For You” feed and more.

Beyond engagement, LekeeLekee places strong emphasis on economic empowerment for creators.

Creators and businesses can monetise content, find clients, build brands and get paid directly on the platform—an approach that seeks to rebalance value creation in favour of users, particularly those in underserved markets hampered by unfavourable polices of American and Chinese-owned social media platforms.

