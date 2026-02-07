PDP Faction Warns Against Forced Occupation of National Secretariat

·Says headquarters subject of litigation

.Abia PDP says INEC’s recognition of Mohammed, Anyanwu-led PDP a significant step towards restoring order

Chuks Okocha in Abuja and Boniface Okoro in Umuahia

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has issued a stern warning against attempts by some expelled members to forcibly occupy the party’s National Secretariat and other properties, citing ongoing litigation.

This was as the Abia State Chapter of the PDP has commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for inviting Abdulrahman Mohammed and Senator Samuel Anyanwu–led PDP Caretaker National Working Committee (CNWC) to its quarterly engagement with political parties.

The party’s National Publicity Secretary, Ini Ememobong, on yesterday stated that the PDP had written to the Inspector General of Police and the Commissioner of Police, FCT Command, reminding them of the secretariat’s status as a subject of pending litigation before the Federal High Court, Abuja, and the Court of Appeal.

“The secretariat is still a subject of pending litigation before the Federal High Court, Abuja, and the Court of Appeal. Any attempt to enter and occupy these properties will be a resort to self-help and an affront to the time-tested principle of law that parties who have submitted to the jurisdiction of courts should not act in ways that will render nugatory, the powers of the court,” the statement read.

The PDP emphasised that the expelled members, who instituted the case, should await the court’s judgement rather than resorting to self-help.

The party warned that any action taken to grant access to anyone pending the determination of the suit would be considered contempt of court.

The PDP assured that it would take all necessary legal actions to protect its property and hold responsible anyone attempting to trespass or cause damage, emphasising that responsibility for any injury or damage would rest solely with the aggressors and their security collaborators.

Secretary of Nyesom Wike-backed faction of the PDP National Caretaker Committee, Senator Anyanwu, said the party’s national secretariat, which was sealed by the police in November 2025, will be reopened next Monday.

Anyanwu, who spoke to journalists on Thursday after attending the quarterly consultative meeting by the leadership of political parties with the INEC in Abuja, said there is no faction in PDP.

“We have just one PDP in Nigeria, as you can see, under the leadership of my able Chairman, Abdullahi Mohammed,” he declared.

Anyanwu stated that the court refused to grant the prayers by the other faction led by Kabiru Tanimu Turaki, SAN, because they have no locus standi.

“So by Monday, we will be going back to our office. Our party members are already happy because those who were concerned that we might not have candidates in the coming elections, it is now settled that the party will fill candidates from A to Z,” he stated.

Meanwhile, the Turaki-led PDP National Working Committee (NWC) has described the invitation of the Wike-led faction to the INEC meeting as vexatious and capable of causing a breach of peace.

In a statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Ini Emembong, the faction expressed concern that INEC extended an invitation to some former members of the party purporting to lead a National Caretaker Committee.

“This action, though ordinarily vexatious and capable of causing widespread breach of peace, will be met with all possible legal responses,” the statement warned.

The faction said it expected INEC to act as an impartial umpire, since there are pending matters in the Court of Appeal, including the judgement on which they are relying, which, when decided, will effectively affect the subject under consideration.

Meanwhile, the Abia PDP which is sympathetic to the PDP faction backed by Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, described the invitation as a formal recognition of the Mohammed and Anyanwu–led PDP Caretaker National Working Committee, saying it was in line with the recent judgement of the Federal High Court, Ibadan Division.

In a statement by the Publicity Secretary of Abia PDP, Jude Udeachara, the party commended INEC for its decision, stating that through the extension of an official invitation to the Mohammed–Anyanwu-led CNWC to participate in its quarterly strategic engagement with the leadership of political parties, the commission has demonstrated clearly, its respect for the rule of law, equity, justice, and due process.

“The Abia State PDP views this development as a significant milestone in restoring order, legality, and internal cohesion within the party at the national level, especially at a time when preparations for authentic national convention and future electoral activities are gathering momentum,” Udeachara stated.

According to him, “INEC’s action has put an end to the leadership crisis in the party,” adding, “by extending its invitation exclusively to the Mohammed/Anyanwu-led CNWC, INEC has demonstrated compliance with a subsisting court order and decisively foreclosed parallel claims to the national leadership of the PDP by the Turaki/Makinde faulty Ibadan gathering.

“This step, the Abia PDP believes, provides much-needed clarity and institutional certainty in the party’s engagement with the electoral umpire,” the statement added.

The Abia PDP Publicity Secretary maintained that with the INEC’s position “now clearly aligned with judicial pronouncement,” the party was optimistic that attention would shift toward reconciliation, unity, and stabilisation of PDP structures across the country.

“The Abia PDP reiterates its commitment to due process and calls on all party members to respect the rule of law and work collectively for the strengthening of the party in the wards, LGAs, states and the Nigerian nation,” he said.

It would be recalled that the Federal High Court sitting in Ibadan, nullified the PDP national convention held in Ibadan, Oyo State, in November 2015, by the Governor Seyi Makinde-backed faction of PDP which produced the Aminu Turaki-led National Working Committee.

The court further restrained beneficiaries of the annulled convention from parading themselves as members of the PDP NWC.