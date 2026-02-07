Lagos Vaccinates 89% of Targeted Children, Begins Mop-Up Immunisation Exercise

Funmi Ogundare

The Lagos State Primary Health Care Board (LSPHCB) yesterday said it has vaccinated about 89 per cent of targeted children across the state in its ongoing immunisation campaign, marking a major boost to the Lagos State Government’s efforts to protect children from vaccine-preventable diseases.

Building on the achievement, the board has announced plans to begin an intensive mop-up exercise to identify and vaccinate children who were missed during the initial phase of the campaign due to absence, movement, misinformation or other logistical challenges.

The Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Primary Health Care Board, Dr. Ibrahim Akinwunmi Mustafa, described the outcome as a product of effective collaboration among government agencies, health workers, community leaders, development partners and parents.

According to him, the level of coverage recorded so far reflects growing public awareness of the importance of immunisation in safeguarding children’s lives, stressing that the exercise would not be considered complete until every eligible child is reached.

“This success is commendable, but it is not the end of the journey. Every child matters, and we are determined to ensure that no eligible child is left unprotected,” Mustafa said.

He explained that the mop-up phase would involve house-to-house visits, community outreach activities and increased engagement at health facilities, aimed at closing gaps created during the first round of the campaign.

Mustafa noted that some children were missed because their parents were unavailable or out of town, while others were affected by inadequate information or concerns about vaccination, adding that health teams would return to communities to address such issues and provide accurate information.

Reassuring residents, the Permanent Secretary said routine immunisation in Lagos State is safe, effective and free, noting that all vaccines used meet national and international safety standards and are approved by relevant regulatory authorities.

He explained that vaccines protect children against diseases such as measles, polio, diphtheria, whooping cough and tuberculosis, which can lead to severe complications, disability or death if not prevented through timely vaccination.

Mustafa also assured parents and caregivers that trained health professionals would continue to administer vaccines using the highest standards of care, including proper storage, handling and documentation.

He appealed to parents, guardians, religious and traditional leaders, market associations and community influencers to support the mop-up exercise by encouraging families to present their children for vaccination and by helping to dispel myths and misinformation.

The permanent secretary reaffirmed the board’s commitment to achieving optimal immunisation coverage in line with the state government’s health agenda under THEME+ and global best practices, assuring residents that continuous monitoring and community engagement would remain a priority.