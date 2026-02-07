Imam Prays for Tinubu, Says His Tenure’ll Bring Hope To Hopeless 

.As Matawalle’s 10 children wed in Abuja

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The officiating Imam at the wedding fatiha of 10 children of the Minister of State for Defence, Mohammed Bello Matawalle, Prof. Luqman Zakariyah yesterday, described President Bola Tinubu as a father of all and prayed that his tenure would restore hope to the hopeless in society.

Zakariyah offered the prayers as the President attended the multiple wedding solemnisation at the National Mosque, Abuja, representing the Matawalle family.

According to the Imam, “We pray to Almighty Allah to give our President, who is representing all, the father of all the brides and the grooms, good health.

“We also ask Allah to grant our President long life, prosperity, and success during his presidency. We pray that his tenure will bring hope to the hopeless.”

The Muslim cleric also beseeched Almighty Allah to bless the marriages, grant success to the couples in their life journeys, and bless their parents and grandparents.

Matawalle, who previously served as two-term Governor of Zamfara State, gave out five of his daughters—Maryam, Safiyya, Farida, Nana Firdausi, and Aisha—in marriage while five of his sons—Ibrahim, Abdul Jalal, Surajo, Bello, and Fahad—also got married.

Tinubu received the brides on behalf of the Matawalles into the family.

President of the Democratic Republic of São Tomé and Príncipe, Carlos Manuel Vila Nova, was also present at the event.

State Governors, members of the National Assembly, members of the Federal Executive Council, Service Chiefs, members of the Diplomatic Corps, traditional rulers, religious leaders, and other well-wishers witnessed the wedding ceremony.