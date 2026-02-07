Gender Bill: Advocacy Groups Call on Executive, Legislature to Expedite Passage 

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

Advocacy groups in support of the Special Seats Bill have called on the executive and legislative arms of government to expedite its passage and uphold the 35 per cent affirmative action.

Calling on female politicians across party lines to lend their voices to the struggle, saying the passage will be victory to all regardless of gender, the groups said with more seats for women in the National Assembly, more progress in national development is bound to be recorded.

The groups, drawn from Women in Politics Forum (WIPF), 100 Women Lobby Group, Women in Media, Safe-Point and Care Initiative amongst others, warned that a nation that fails to demonstrate gender inclusion within its internal structures raises serious questions about its commitment to inclusive governance at the national level.

Speaking on behalf of the groups in Abuja, founder of WIPF, Ebere Ifendu said the gender advocacy groups have intensified calls for express legislative and executive support for the proposed Special Seats Bill, describing it as a democratic necessity rather than a matter of advocacy.

She said posterity has presented itself for the 10th National Assembly to write its name in gold, noting that it offers a practical pathway to addressing the country’s persistently low level of women’s representation in governance.

According to her, “Nigerian women have continued to face systemic barriers including political violence, the monetisation of politics, exclusion from party structures and a shrinking civic space.”

She reiterated that affirmative legislative intervention is no longer optional, stressing that it remains the only realistic means of reversing Nigeria’s consistently poor record on women’s political participation.

“Nigeria cannot continue to conduct elections while systematically excluding half of its population from decision-making,” she said.

The groups maintained that passing the bill would not only strengthen Nigeria’s democracy but also signal a firm commitment to inclusive governance and equal representation.

Also speaking, Dr. Amina Obmeri of the Safe-Points and Care Initiative urged women to actively engage party structures, lobby for inclusion and understand internal political processes, rather than waiting to speak out after decisions have been made.

The groups called on All Progressives Congress (APC) leadership to review the committee list and align it with the 35 per cent affirmative action principle, warning that continued exclusion of women weakens democracy and shuts the door on the political future of girls.

They pledged to continue monitoring political party activities ahead of the 2027 general elections and vowed to draw public attention to any persistent marginalisation of women in party structures.