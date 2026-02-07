Funnyurch Thrills Fans with Second Comedy Show ‘Host and Parasite’

Ferdinard Ekechukwu

Fast-rising Nigerian comedian, Obia Uchechukwu Divine, popularly known as Funnyurch, has once again thrilled fans with the recording of his second comedy special titled Host and Parasite, held recently, in celebration of his birthday.

The comedy special marks another major milestone in Funnyurch’s growing career, coming on the heels of his debut record taping. With a steadily expanding fan base and increasing visibility on the comedy circuit, Funnyurch is quickly becoming a household name, known for his relatable humour, sharp observations and stage presence.

Host and Parasite is a two-man comedy special featuring Funnyurch alongside fellow comedian Puffyhill, where the audience were thrilled to an engaging blend of wit, storytelling and laugh-out-loud moments. The project was sponsored by Rehoboth Hills, ETGLS and Freedom Trade House, whose support helped bring the production to life.

Beyond this latest release, Funnyurch shows no signs of slowing down. The comedian has also announced plans for another upcoming comedy special titled “Yours Funny”, signaling an exciting period of creativity and expansion for the entertainer.

With Host and Parasite, Funnyurch continues to cement his place in Nigeria’s evolving comedy landscape using laughter not just to entertain, but to connect with audiences and tell authentic stories. Fans can look forward to more content as he builds momentum and broadens his artistic footprint in the months ahead.