Fatality versus Ghastliness

Expression BY Ebere Wabara

LET’S go: “…on his emergence as the vice chairman of the Southern Nigeria Governors (Governors’) Forum.”

“…speak volume (volumes) of your capabilities.” This error-ridden advertorial was signed by five lawmakers!

“…despite the fact that our party performed creditably well.” Delete ‘well’—it is an overkill. You either use ‘creditably’ or ‘well’ as both cannot co-function.

“…the financial institutions, especially those listed on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (another comma) are positioning to….”

“This emerged as the SEC yesterday, released its framework to….” Either a comma before ‘yesterday’ or none at all to avoid a disruption of the subject and the verb—there must be a joint relationship.

“…as listed commercial banks give investors opportunity (an opportunity or opportunities) to own a….”

“…is renowned for her electric music genre, comprising of soul….” Electrocute ‘of’!

Daily Independent online of September 28: “There are times necessity breed (breeds) invention….”

“…uncontrolled contract awards and flagrant disobedience to (of) financial regulations….”

Lastly from the above edition: “Proffer solution to Boko Haram menance first” Spell-check: menace.

Vanguard of January 26 indulged in malapropism: “Gbagi itches (inches) closer to becoming first African in Rotary’s Arch Klumph Society”

“We wish to announce the sudden death of our friend…which sad event took place on…in a ghastly motor accident.” (THE GUARDIAN, January 23) When an accident results in death, it is fatal (not ghastly).

A recurrent blunder: “4 arrested over 62-yr-old man’s death” (Vanguard, January 23) No tiresomeness from error regularity: ‘arrest’ takes ‘for’ (not ‘over’).

“Why we’re promoting artistes of yesteryears” Nigeria’s weekly magazine: yesteryear. The same thing applies to ‘heyday’.

“Our grouse against NHIS, by community pharmacists” (THE GUARDIAN, January 10) My grouse about (not against) media language abuse….

“Before it used to be between 40 to 60.” (THE GUARDIAN, January 17) Even The Flagship? Either from 40 to 60 or between 40 and 60. No muddle, gentlemen.

“Explosions in the African continent” Conscience, Nurtured by Truth: Explosions on the African continent.

“In the presidential polls (a comma) President…failed to score the mandatory 50 per cent of the vote to be declared outrightly elected” ‘Outrightly’ is perverse American English. The standard version is ‘outright’ which functions both as an adverb and an adjective. We cannot continue agonizing over semantics.

“On December 29, the governor added another feather to his cap when….” (Daily Trust, January 15) Stock expression: added (no need for another) a feather in (not to) one’s (his) cap.

“Solutions that create more social trauma and dislocations than is (are) currently the case will not be preferred over (to) solutions that minimize the same.” I prefer compere to (not over) master of ceremonies.

“The three parties that demanded for the restructuring of the electoral body are….” (Daily Independent, January 16) As a verb, ‘demand’ does not take ‘for’ except in a noun form.

“Given the robust profiles of majority (a majority) of the INEC commissioners, there is every hope that the commission may get its acts together in the next elections.” A review: a majority of…and the fixed expression: get its act (not acts) together.

The following blunders are from Leadership of January16: “Hong Kong, as a colony, is made up of the harbour that is reputed to be one of the busiest in the world comprising of some outlying settlements, ceded to Britain by China in 1842.” This can’t be a challenge: ‘comprising’ does not require ‘of’.

“I feel the permanent solution is not in importing fuel from abroad….” (Vanguard, January 16) The importation couldn’t have been from within these shores!

“Their roles and participation in the furtherance of dictatorship has (have) seriously.…” (Source: as above)

“Issues bothering on meeting employers’ obligations to employees in form of salary….” There is a sharp distinction between ‘bothering’ and ‘bordering’, which applies here.

“While contesting the alleged sale of the bakery and its ultra-modern equipments….” ‘Equipment’ is uncountable.

“The frequency with which administrations are changed at the grassroot level makes it difficult for any sustainable development to be accomplished.” Immutable: grassroots makes.

“The impression seems to have gained ground that the voter registration was just another white elephant project, a wasteful jamboree.” Get it right: just white elephant. All the trash about ‘project, a wasteful jamboree’ is simply pleonastic.

“Just imagine if all the money which was sunken into the Ajaokuta steel project.…” Tense mix-up: yank away ‘sunken’ for ‘sunk.’

“I escaped death by a hair’s breath” No lexical mayhem: a hair’s breadth.

“I detest the idea of somebody being nun talk less of my own daughter.” ‘Talk less’ is Nigerian English employed in place of ‘not to talk of’ or ‘let alone’ which are standard entries.

“The PDP has expressed serious concern at the fire outbreak, describing it as suspicious.” Just delete ‘outbreak’ on grounds of redundancy.

“Nigeria in search for (of) an enduring political structure…”

“NGO sensitises (sensitizes, preferably) girls on (to) engineering, STEM-related activities”

“…or through these number….” EFCC please take note: this number or these numbers

“We urge that that it will (should) be sustained.”

“For instance, NLC would (should) have opposed land border closure by the immediate past government when it was clear that in Nigeria….”

“Zamfara, C’River, Adamawa, Ogun top cholera cases (case) list”

“Imo agog as APC Flags (sic) off mother of all campaign” Get it right: mother of all campaigns

“Chief Whip stages walk out (walkout) to protest Senate president’s out-of-order ruling”

“The management of the radio station, in a statement (how else?), said his body has (had) been deposited at the Federal Medical Centre….”

“The trustees of Royal Sports Club International, Abuja (another comma) felicitate with (felicitate) you as you mark the Golden (sic) age of 50.” Write right: ‘of 50’ is an overkill!

“13 teams battle for glory as activities build-up (build up)”