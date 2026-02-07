Embrace Modern Farming Techniques, LIFE-ND Urges Delta Youths

Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba

By embracing technologically enhanced farming methods, farmers would not only significantly improve on their produce and income, but will also experience less stressful cultivation of quality species that are free from pests, diseases and the adverse effects of weather all-year round, the Livelihood Improvement Family Enterprises for Nger Delta (LIFE-ND) Project has declared.

It noted that it was, therefore, in its determination to upscale the nutritional and economic mainstreaming of its activities for youth and women beneficiaries that the LIFE-ND project in Delta State has embarked on the inspection of its supportive infrastructure and those established by some of its incubators for training and mentorship across the state.

Besides definite interventions in palm oil and cassava processing in the state, the LIFE-ND Project is engaged in boosting poultry farming, pepper and vegetable production in the state through the introduction of improved and less stressful technique, THISDAY learnt.

The inspection team, led by the project’s Knowledge Management and Communication Officer, Mr. Damian Omare, recently visited to a poultry farm and managed by a LIFE-ND incubatee-turned-incubator as well large greenhouses in Agbor.

“The LIFE-ND is implementing advanced greenhouse technology in its area of operation meant at significantly improving the economic livelihood of the farmers through increased yields of high-quality produce like vegetables, tomatoes and peppers that are in high demand,” Omare explained.

At Agbor, the administrative headquarters of Ika South Local Government Area, the LIFE-ND has built three giant greenhouse structures for scientifically and technologically-controlled environment towards cultivation of pest-free and high-yielding hot and sweet peppers and vegetables all-year round.

The centre, which enjoys a complement of solar-powered borehole for watering the vegetables, made up mainly of Bell pepper (Capsicum annuum) and Habanero pepper, which are well-known for their Vitamin C, Vitamin A, antioxidant and other nutritional values, geared towards boosting supplies to the local markets.

On ground to receive the team were the Desk Officer, LIFE-ND (Ika South), Mr Benson Omosigho, and 24 incubatees, comprising seven female and 17 male trainee incubators who were already into commercial vegetable cultivation in Agbor.

The project was part of the additional financing for the second phase of the LIFE-ND Project, which commenced last year, Omare revealed. “Most of the incubatees already have their vegetable farms in the locality, and their training on the production of Habanero and Bell peppers that are more widely marketable would assist in boosting their financial base,” he said.

Two of the beneficiaries of the LIFE-ND Project and incubatee/vegetable farmers, Miss Osagie Ehinomen and Mr. Fred Ozah, lauded LIFE-ND Project for the novel initiative of building the greenhouse structures, appealing for temperature modulation facilities for enhanced performance of the greenhouses centre.

They said that the new farm technology will surely ease their technique and “boost our vegetable production, particularly in Habanero and Bell pepper cultivation.”

Similarly, fielding questions from newsmen at his poultry in Emuhu, Ika South Local Government Area, Mr. Michael Stanley, said that the LIFE-ND project support has been of tremendous help in sustaining business by meeting marketing demands regularly.

A graduate of mass communication and a LIFE-ND Project Incubator, with six second batch of incubatees including Faith Ogechi Onyeka as the longest trainee, Mr Stanley said, “Today, I’m in partnership with a friend to manage this poultry with a capacity of 1,500 birds”.

The poultry has successfully undertaken several cycles of producing Broilers from day-old chick to table size, often within eight weeks since 2022, he disclosed while thanking the LIFE-ND for supporting his poultry with 300 birds, 56 bags of feeds as well as the provision of net, tarpaulin and a GP water storage tank.

“When we had challenges of completing the poultry house and adequately feeding the birds, LIFE-ND Project came to our rescue to ensure that we remained in business,” he said.