Russia, US No Longer Bound by Nuclear Arms Reduction Treaty

The Russian Federation has formally marked the expiration of the Russia–United States New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START), stating that both countries are no longer bound by its obligations following the agreement’s termination on February 5, 2026.

In a statement issued by the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Moscow recalled that the treaty – signed in 2010, enforced in 2011, and extended once in 2021 – had played a significant role in curbing the strategic arms race and ensuring predictability in nuclear relations between the two powers.

Russia noted it suspended its participation in New START in February 2023, citing what it described as persistent violations and hostile actions by the United States that undermined the treaty’s core principles.

According to the statement, Washington’s military policies, particularly in the area of missile defense, disrupted the strategic balance envisioned by the agreement and constituted a material breach that made full implementation impossible.

Despite these concerns, Moscow acknowledged the treaty had largely fulfilled its purpose over the years by enabling substantial reductions in strategic offensive arms and reinforcing strategic stability.

Russian said even after suspending its participation, it voluntarily continued to observe the treaty’s central numerical limits until its expiration, a move the United States also pledged to follow.

The statement further disclosed that in September 2025, President Vladimir Putin proposed extending voluntary limits on strategic weapons for at least one year beyond the treaty’s end.

However, Russian authorities said the initiative received no formal response from Washington, which they described as regrettable and short-sighted.

With the treaty now expired, Russia stated that no binding commitments or reciprocal declarations remain in force.

Moscow emphasized that it would shape its future strategic arms policy based on an assessment of U.S. military posture and broader global security developments.

While warning that it is prepared to take military-technical measures to protect national security if new threats emerge, Russia reiterated its readiness to pursue diplomatic engagement aimed at stabilizing the strategic environment—provided conditions for equal and mutually beneficial dialogue are established.