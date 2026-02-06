Adeleke: Osun Won’t Bow to Impunity

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo





Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has condemned alleged impunity and violation of the constitution, declaring that, the “Osun people would not bow to impunity”.

He spoke against the illegal hijack of Osun local government funds and violation of Osun local finance laws.

Addressing the inaugural outing of the MINARET University in Ikirun, yesterday, Adeleke recalled the political conflicts of the first and second republics and declared that Osun people were too educated to be deceived, to be oppressed and to be suppressed.

“I will use this opportunity to remind us of the political conflicts of the first and second republics. When the darkness is thick, when brute force attempts to suppress legality, when impunity reigns supreme, genuine patriots remain unruffled. They stand by the Constitution and by God like the Olumo rock.

“Patriots, genuine leaders of the people, hold their heads high. They proclaim -this is a fiery furnace. This is a parable of God’s presence, where the righteous are protected even in the midst of extreme adversity.

“We won’t bow; we won’t surrender; we will forge ahead because the law, the constitution, the people and God are with us. And we shall triumph to the glory of God,” the governor declared.

Addressing the audience composed of academics, local and state leaders, Adeleke said “Osun people as one of the most literate groups in Nigeria know their rights as assured by the Constitution and God.”

He affirmed that “the devotion of our people to education accounts for the South West being the most literate section of the Federation.

“A well-read population is empowered with knowledge and is therefore stronger than those wielding brute force as a means of existence. The late sage, Chief Obefemi Awolowo designed the old western region as a zone to be propelled to the national frontline by educational access.

“The mileage of the first republic was expanded by the late Bola Ige administration through its free education programme. That legacy was built upon in the new Osun state to guarantee an active citizenry that is ready and capable of resisting tyranny, impunity and lawlessness.

“An educated populace cannot be deceived; they know the truth of governance. They are not affected by fake news; they have facts by their verified assessment. They appreciate good leaders; they detest anti-people government heads.

“On a daily basis, the educated population assess their leaders; they know the liars from those genuinely serving the state,” the governor submitted.