West Africa Launches First-ever Roadmap for Lassa Fever Vaccine Access

Sunday Ehigiator





West Africa has taken a historic step toward strengthening regional health security with the official launch of the Lassa Fever End-to-End (E2E) Access Roadmap, the first regionally-led framework aimed at ensuring equitable access to safe and effective Lassa fever vaccines once they become available.

Developed under the leadership of the West African Health Organisation (WAHO) and with support from the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), the roadmap reflects a unified commitment to epidemic preparedness, vaccine equity, and long-term health security across the region.

Lassa fever, an often-deadly viral disease, continues to pose a serious public health threat in West Africa, causing thousands of deaths annually, straining fragile health systems, and resulting in significant socio-economic losses.

While several promising vaccine candidates are progressing through development, stakeholders stress that scientific breakthroughs alone are not enough.

The roadmap focuses on early and deliberate planning, uninterrupted vaccine supply, and equitable distribution to ensure countries are prepared before vaccine licensure.

In a statement from WAHO, the Executive Director of Access and Business Development at CEPI, Emma Wheatley, noted that “For decades, Lassa fever has affected the lives and livelihoods of people across West Africa; but the tide is turning. With experts expecting the first Lassa vaccine approvals in the next five years, we must begin our preparations now.”

Also speaking, the Director of Healthcare Services at WAHO, Dr. Virgil Lokossou, noted that: “The E2E Access Roadmap outlines a regionally driven, unified approach that spans every stage of vaccine deployment, from research and development to regulatory and policy preparedness, manufacturing, financing, procurement, delivery systems, and long-term sustainability.

By mapping responsibilities, timelines, and decision points, the framework equips governments, funders, manufacturers, and implementing partners with clear guidance to support timely, affordable, and equitable vaccine access, particularly in countries where Lassa fever is endemic.

“The roadmap was developed through extensive consultations involving national governments, regional bodies, technical experts, civil society organizations, manufacturers, and global health partners, with West African leadership and country ownership at its core.

“Ending the threat of Lassa fever demands early, deliberate actions; rooted in strong regional preparedness and sustained, trusted partnerships.

“The Lassa Fever End-to-End Access Roadmap represents a decisive step forward: a clear, region-led framework through which West Africa is defining its priorities for vaccine access and aligning countries, partners, and institutions around a shared vision.”

Beyond planning, the roadmap serves as a call to action for sustained collaboration and investment, signaling the region’s determination to be ready ahead of vaccine availability and avoid delays that have hampered responses to previous epidemics.