  • Thursday, 5th February, 2026

PDP: Defections of Our Members into APC Won’t Affect Our Chances in Kwara in 2027

Nigeria | 5 hours ago

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

The leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) in Kwara State, yesterday, said, the recent defections of some members of the party into All Progressives Congress (APC) was an  isolated development that would not weaken the PDP structure and chances of the party ahead of  the 2027 elections in the state.

Addressing members of the Ilorin Central (Magaji/Ngeri) constituency, the constituency chairman, Alhaji Nuhu Magaji, said PDP remained united and determined to reclaim political power in Kwara State in the 2027 general election.

He said, no defection would affect chances of the opposition party in 2027 general election.

Addressing members of the Ilorin Central (Magaji/Ngeri) constituency in Ilorin, the state capital, the constituency chairman, Alhaji Nuhu Magaji, said PDP remained united and determined to reclaim political power in Kwara State in the 2027.

Magaji, who acknowledged recent defections by some politicians to the ruling APC, described the development as isolated and incapable of weakening the PD structure in the constituency.

The PDP members, however, commended Dr. Bukola Saraki, for reaffirming his commitment to the PDP, describing his stance as a source of confidence and stability for party members across the state.

Addressing rumours that a former National Assembly aspirant from the constituency, Ibrahim Ajia, might defect to the ruling APC, the Constituency Secretary, Hon. Abdulkadir Tunde, said such a move, if it occurred, would be a personal decision that would not reflect the position of the constituency or the party’s grassroots strength.

They stressed that loyalty to the PDP and its leadership remained “total and indivisible”, adding that the party’s cohesion was driven by shared values rather than individual ambitions.

The party also commended senior party leaders in the constituency, including Alhaji Abubakar Kawu Baraje, for providing consistent guidance and direction to members.

They said the constituency was firmly positioned behind Saraki’s leadership and remained focused on building momentum ahead of the 2027 polls.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.