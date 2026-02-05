PDP: Defections of Our Members into APC Won’t Affect Our Chances in Kwara in 2027

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin





The leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) in Kwara State, yesterday, said, the recent defections of some members of the party into All Progressives Congress (APC) was an isolated development that would not weaken the PDP structure and chances of the party ahead of the 2027 elections in the state.

He said, no defection would affect chances of the opposition party in 2027 general election.

Addressing members of the Ilorin Central (Magaji/Ngeri) constituency in Ilorin, the state capital, the constituency chairman, Alhaji Nuhu Magaji, said PDP remained united and determined to reclaim political power in Kwara State in the 2027.

Magaji, who acknowledged recent defections by some politicians to the ruling APC, described the development as isolated and incapable of weakening the PD structure in the constituency.

The PDP members, however, commended Dr. Bukola Saraki, for reaffirming his commitment to the PDP, describing his stance as a source of confidence and stability for party members across the state.

Addressing rumours that a former National Assembly aspirant from the constituency, Ibrahim Ajia, might defect to the ruling APC, the Constituency Secretary, Hon. Abdulkadir Tunde, said such a move, if it occurred, would be a personal decision that would not reflect the position of the constituency or the party’s grassroots strength.

They stressed that loyalty to the PDP and its leadership remained “total and indivisible”, adding that the party’s cohesion was driven by shared values rather than individual ambitions.

The party also commended senior party leaders in the constituency, including Alhaji Abubakar Kawu Baraje, for providing consistent guidance and direction to members.

They said the constituency was firmly positioned behind Saraki’s leadership and remained focused on building momentum ahead of the 2027 polls.