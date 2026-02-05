I Won’t Be Distracted, Gov Fubara Tells Rivers People

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt





Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has reaffirmed his resolve to remain steadfast in delivering development projects across the state, declaring that political distractions would not derail his administration’s commitment to the people.

The governor gave the assurances while inspecting the ongoing rehabilitation of major roads within the old Port Harcourt Township, including the Creek Road Market project, yesterday.

Accompanied by Mr Michel Issa of Setraco Nigeria Limited, Fubara toured several completed and ongoing roadworks, inspecting rehabilitated streets around Moore House before concluding the exercise at aforementioned Market.

Speaking on the market redevelopment, the governor described the project as central to the revival of the old Port Harcourt township, noting that the modernisation of the facility would restore its lost glory and improve commercial activities in the area.

He explained that the new market was designed to accommodate traders currently operating on the roads, a situation he said contributed to traffic congestion and the rapid deterioration of road infrastructure along Creek Road.

“What are we trying to do? You can see the difficulty in driving through Creek Road because we don’t have proper settlement for marketers. If we fix this market, those trading on the streets will move inside,” he said.

According to him, relocating traders into the market would make it easier to properly rehabilitate the roads and preserve their structural integrity, while also enhancing the aesthetics of the township.

On the road network, the governor disclosed that the rehabilitation works spanned from Borokiri through all major streets in the old township, stressing that the approach was holistic and aimed at delivering lasting infrastructure upgrade.

Reacting to the prevailing political atmosphere, Fubara insisted that his priority remained governance and service delivery, not political pressures.

“I have promised our people that no matter the situation, we will not lose focus on governance. They entrusted us with leadership, and the least we owe them is confidence, stability and the assurance that governance will continue strongly,” he said.