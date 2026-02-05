FRSC Records 597 Road Crash Fatalities in One Month

• Flags speed as single greatest threat to life on Nigerian roads

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja





The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Wednesday revealed that it recorded 597 road crash fatalities between 15 December, 2025 and 15 January, 2026.

The Corps Marshal FRSC, Shehu Mohammed stated this Abuja while reviewing the agency’s crash data for the period 15 December 2025 to 15 January 2026, compared to the 2024/2025 and 2025/2026 festive operations, which shows an increase across all major indices.

The FRSC boss, disclosed that its Operation Zero for 2025/2026, shows that the total road traffic crashes rose from 665 in 2024/2025 to 687 in 2025/2026, representing a 3.4 percent increase.

Mohammed stated that in the spirit of accountability and transparency, briefing presents a concise, evidence-based assessment of road traffic crash trends recorded in 2025, with specific focus on the December festive operation and comparative year-on-year performance.

He said: “Let me begin by stating clearly that road safety outcomes are not measured by intentions, but by data. The number of persons involved increased from 5,761 to 5,942, while fatalities rose from 571 to 597, a 4.2 percent increase. Injuries also increased from 2,462 to 2,522.

“However, those rescued without injury rose from 2,697 to 2,792, reflecting improved rescue and emergency response outcomes. These figures demonstrate that while interventions saved lives, risky road user behaviour continues to undermine safety during peak travel periods.”

The Corps Marshal, asserted that analysis of Operation Zero for 2025/2026 also shows that the most severe crashes were concentrated along key interstate and in urban corridors, with several single crash incidents resulting in mass casualties.

Mohammed said that locations such as Benin-Asaba-Awka recorded 17 injured and 12 deaths; Zuba-Kaduna-Zaria recorded 67 injured and 39 deaths; while Jos-Bauchi, Gombe-Bauchi-Darazo-Potiskum claimed 49 lives, Abuja-Lokoja, 28 deaths, Mai Adua-Daura-Kazaure-Dambata 18 deaths, and Enugu-Umuahia-Aba recorded 11 fatalities.

“These largely avoidable crashes were primarily caused by speeding, dangerous overtaking, loss of control, tyre burst and brake failure—clear indicators of reckless driving and poor vehicle condition.

“From an enforcement standpoint, traffic violations increased alongside exposure. Offenders apprehended rose from 28,170 in 2024/2025 to 29,317 in 2025/2026, a 4 percent increase, while recorded offences increased from 31,829 to 33,190, representing a 4.2 percent rise.

“In response, the Corps intensified deterrence through mobile court operations nationwide, leading to the arraignment of 1,276 offenders, the conviction of 1,105 violators, and lawful discharge or acquittal of 171 persons. This reflects a deliberate shift toward firm, fair and visible enforcement as a behavioural control tool.”

Speaking further, he said that corridor-based analysis confirms that crash concentration remains highest along national mobility arteries.

“In December 2025 alone, the FCT Metropolis corridor recorded 97 crashes, followed by Zuba–Kaduna–Zaria with 86 crashes, and Lafia–Akwanga–Keffi–Goshen with 80 crashes.

“These same corridors also accounted for the highest fatality burden, justifying sustained patrol dominance, speed enforcement and targeted intervention along high-risk routes.

“Vehicle involvement analysis further shows that buses were the most implicated vehicle category, accounting for 339 crash cases in December 2025, reinforcing the Corps’ zero tolerance posture on commercial driver indiscipline, fatigue driving and speed abuse.

“Severity analysis reveals that Zone RS4 Jos recorded the highest severity index at 0.18 and accounted for 11.4 percent of total crashes in December 2025, indicating a disproportionate fatality to crash ratio requiring sustained operational focus.”

He added that at Zonal and Sector levels, severity, not just volume became a defining concern. “Zone RS4 Jos recorded the highest severity index at 0.18, accounting for 11.4% of total crashes, indicating a disproportionately high fatality-to-crash ratio.

Operationally, RS1.1 Kaduna Sector Command recorded the highest number of crashes (71), while Zone RS1 Kaduna led all Zones with 146 crashes, prompting command specific operational recalibration.

“Temporal analysis further shows that 87% of crashes occurred between 0600hrs and 1959hrs, with a pronounced peak between 1200hrs and 1359hrs, while Wednesdays recorded the highest crash frequency. These patterns have direct implications for deployment timing, patrol intensity and enforcement scheduling.”

He maintained that causation analysis remains unequivocal, adding that speed limit violation accounted for 41 percent of all identified causes of road traffic crashes in December 2025. “Speed remains the single greatest threat to life on Nigerian roads. The data is clear: speed kills, indiscipline sustains crashes, and disciplined enforcement saves lives.”

Mohammed however said the Corps remains firmly committed to evidence-based interventions, and briefing is anchored strictly on empirical analysis of road traffic crashes recorded in the year 2025.