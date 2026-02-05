Coca-Cola Nigeria Promo to Create 300 Nigerian Millionaires in Six Months

Dike Onwuamaeze

Coca-Cola Nigeria is set create 300 millionaires with its “Coke With Meals N600 million Promo to Celebrate Everyday Wins.”

It said: “From January to June 30, 2026, Nigerians stand a chance to win their share of N600 million in cash rewards and prizes.

“Throughout the ‘Buy Scan Find Win’ promo, over 300 Nigerians will walk away as millionaires, with two new millionaires made every single day, and N52 million worth of rewards available weekly.”

Coca-Cola Nigeria said recently that it has introduced another exciting new promotion to bring the joy back to everyday meals with a chance for Nigerians to win from a prize pool of N600 million in cash and rewards.

It said that Nigerians could participate by purchasing a glass or PET bottle Coca-Cola beverage and scan the QR code found on the label of the PET bottle or the crown of the glass bottle and follow the prompts.

Finally, the participants should enter the unique 10-character code found under the cap or crown to discover if they have won.

The participating Coca-Cola beverages include Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, and Schweppes, from any retailer nationwide.

Senior Director, Frontline Marketing, Nigeria at Coca-Cola, Mr. Yusuf Murtala, said: “Every Coca-Cola bottle is made to turn everyday moments into a celebration, and with this we are taking that promise even further for our consumers.

“Whether they are enjoying a meal or toasting to a small win with a Coca-Cola, with this promo, those special moments become a double win as they continue celebrating life’s joys while standing a chance to win exciting cash and prizes.”