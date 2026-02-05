AU Appoints, Inducts Atiku’s Aide Prank Shaibu into Agenda 2063 Governing Council

Chuks Okocha in Abuja





The African Union has appointed the Senior Special Assistant on Public Communication to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Hon. Phrank Shaibu as an Ambassador.

The induction of Shaibu into the Governing Council of the Pan African AU Agenda 2063 took place Wednesday, February 04, in Abuja.

The Agenda 2063 is the African Union’s 50-year strategic framework (2013-2063) aimed at transforming Africa into a global powerhouse through inclusive, sustainable development, integration, and Pan-Africanism.

The Agenda serves as a blueprint for achieving “The Africa We Want,” focusing on economic growth, democratic governance, peace, security, and cultural identity.

According to a statement by Atiku’s Media aide, Paul Ibeh, Ambassador Shaibu’s nomination into the advisory council and ambassador of the Pan-African African Union Agenda 2063 diplomatic mission was contained in a letter dated 18th of November 2025 and signed by the President of the Pan African AU, Ambassador Stephen Gbatigbi Ben-Joel.

According to the letter, Shaibu’s nomination is in recognition of his “outstanding excellence as an educationist, administrator, academic and businessman.”

The letter reads: “After a distinguished review of your exemplary contributions to national development, your invaluable service under various political leaders in Nigeria, it is with profound honour that we hereby convey your nomination into the advisory council of the Pan-African AU Agenda 2063 Diplomatic Mission.

“In addition, the Governing Council is pleased to further nominate you to serve as an Ambassador Plenipotentiary of the Mission – a role reserved for exceptional leaders whose influence, intellect, and integrity embody the spirit of the African Union Agenda 2063.”

Hon. Shaibu, who currently serves as a Senior Special Assistant on Public Communication to Atiku Abubakar, is a teacher, journalist and public relations and crisis communication expert with a combined experience of nearly three decades.