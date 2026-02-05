2027: Expedite Action on Electoral Act Amendment, INEC Tells National Assembly

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja





The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEc), has called on the National Assembly to expedite action on the ongoing amendment of the Electoral Act ahead of the 2027 general election.

INEC Chairman, Prof. Joash Amupitan, made the call yesterday in Abuja during the first regular consultative meeting with Civil Society Organisations.

He stated, “Section 28(1) of the Electoral Act, 2022 empowers the Commission to issue a notice of election not later than 360 days before the date of the poll.

“While the National Assembly is currently working on amendments to the Electoral Act, the Commission has made its submission as required.

“We are mindful of the growing public interest and anticipation surrounding the release of the timetable and wish to assure political parties and the Nigerian public that the Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the 2027 general election will be released in full compliance with the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended), and the Electoral Act, 2022.

“Having said that, we seek your support in urging the National Assembly to expedite action on the ongoing amendment of the Electoral Act.

“As we look towards the 2027 General Elections, it is imperative that we remain vigilant and proactive. We must prepare for a seamless electoral process that embodies the ideals of democracy, justice, and inclusivity. This is a collective responsibility, and each one of you plays a vital role in fostering democracy in Nigeria.”

Amupitan added that a credible register of voters remained the bedrock of free, fair and transparent elections, saying no electoral process could command public confidence without trust in the integrity of its voters’ register.

He stressed that Nigeria’s national register, first compiled ahead of the 2011 general election, had since been continuously updated and deployed in the general election of 2011, 2015, 2019 and 2023, as well as in several off-cycle governorship and bye-elections.