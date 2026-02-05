  • Thursday, 5th February, 2026

2027: Expedite Action on Electoral Act Amendment, INEC Tells National Assembly

Nigeria | 4 seconds ago

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEc), has called on the National Assembly to expedite action on the ongoing amendment of the Electoral Act ahead of the 2027 general election.

INEC Chairman, Prof. Joash Amupitan, made the call yesterday in Abuja during the first regular consultative meeting with Civil Society Organisations.

He stated, “Section 28(1) of the Electoral Act, 2022 empowers the Commission to issue a notice of election not later than 360 days before the date of the poll.

“While the National Assembly is currently working on amendments to the Electoral Act, the Commission has made its submission as required.

“We are mindful of the growing public interest and anticipation surrounding the release of the timetable and wish to assure political parties and the Nigerian public that the Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the 2027 general election will be released in full compliance with the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended), and the Electoral Act, 2022.

“Having said that, we seek your support in urging the National Assembly to expedite action on the ongoing amendment of the Electoral Act.

“As we look towards the 2027 General Elections, it is imperative that we remain vigilant and proactive. We must prepare for a seamless electoral process that embodies the ideals of democracy, justice, and inclusivity. This is a collective responsibility, and each one of you plays a vital role in fostering democracy in Nigeria.”

Amupitan added that a credible register of voters remained the bedrock of free, fair and transparent elections, saying no electoral process could command public confidence without trust in the integrity of its voters’ register.

He stressed that Nigeria’s national register, first compiled ahead of the 2011 general election, had since been continuously updated and deployed in the general election of 2011, 2015, 2019 and 2023, as well as in several off-cycle governorship and bye-elections.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.