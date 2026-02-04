How Murtala Muhammed’s Legacy for Nigeria and Africa Has Thrived for Five Decades 

Five decades after his assassination, General Murtala Ramat Muhammed has remained one of Nigeria’s most consequential leaders. As the country prepares to mark the 50th anniversary of his passing on February 13, renewed reflections on his short but defining rule highlight how he reshaped Nigeria’s dom

estic direction and foreign policy posture, projecting the nation as a confident and principled force across Africa and the world. Chiemelie Ezeobi writes that this enduring legacy has been sustained through the work of his daughter, Dr. Aisha Muhammed Oyebode, her siblings and the Murtala Muhammed Foundation

Fifty years after the assassination of General Murtala Ramat Muhammed, Nigeria’s former Head of State, his legacy continues to resonate, whether personally, nationally, and across Africa because of the clarity of purpose he brought to leadership, the decisive reforms he pursued during his brief tenure, and the foreign policy posture through which he projected Nigeria as a confident and principled voice on the African and global stage, a legacy that is being sustained through ongoing commemorative efforts led by his daughter, Dr. Aisha Oyebode through the Murtala Muhammed Foundation.

A Personal Loss that Still Resonates

For Dr. Aisha Oyebode, née Muhammed, his first daughter, while the passage of time has neither diminished the pain of his loss nor diluted the ideals he stood for, it has instead deepened her understanding of the expectations Nigerians still place on leadership and the responsibility of keeping that legacy alive.

Speaking with THISDAY after a meeting with the Director-General of the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs(NIIA), Prof. Eghosa Osaghae, two months ago (November) in Lagos, Oyebode said that despite losing her father to a brutal assassination on February 13, 1976, she never allowed that loss to diminish her commitment to Nigeria In an exclusive interview with THISDAY, she said she never doubted that his sacrifice for the nation was worth it.

“His loss was painful, but I never felt bitter against Nigeria and I never doubted that his sacrifice was worth it. Nigeria has made me everything that I am. I love this country,” she said.

Oyebode, who heads the Murtala Muhammed Foundation, was at the NIIA with her team to flesh out some of the activities lined up for the forthcoming 50th anniversary of the late general’s death.

A Short Rule, A Lasting Impact

General Murtala Muhammed was killed in Lagos barely seven months after assuming office, in what remains one of the darkest episodes in Nigeria’s political history. Yet, according to his daughter, the brevity of his leadership did not limit its depth or influence.

Reflecting on his administration, Oyebode noted that although he served for only six months as Head of State, the period was marked by actions that left a lasting imprint on Nigeria and Africa.

“So, next year (2026) will be 50 years since he died. And, you know, he was only Head of State for six months, but that was aperiod of remarkablie activity and impact, both domestically here in Nigeria and, of course, internationally,” she said.

She identified some of the key domestic issues he addressed, including the transition to civilian rule and the fight against corruption, which she described as very important. Internationally, she said, he is best remembered for his firm and unapologetic African stance.

“But I think he is very well known for what he representedinternationally, especially with that ‘Africa Has Come of Age’ speech at the African Union. Well, in those days it was called the Organisation of African Unity, where he captured the essence of an African self-determination in the sentence that states categorically that Africa has come of age,” she said.

Pride, Identity, and Africa’s Place in the World

For Oyebode, the anniversary is not only about remembrance, but also about reclaiming a sense of identity and national pride, particularly among young Nigerians.

“And for me, personally, I think why I’m so emotional about it is that I look at Nigeria today in terms of how our young people see themselves, how they relate to this country,” she said.

She observed that while Nigerians retain a general sense of identity, it is not as anchored as it once was “There’s always that strong understanding of what it means to be Nigerian and a strong sense of general sense of pride, but it’s not as secure or as confident as it used to be,” she said, noting the growing desire among young people to seek opportunities abroad.

Drawing from her recent experience in Angola, where she received an award on behalf of her father, Oyebode said the visit reminded her of Nigeria’s former leadership role on the continent.

“I don’t think I remember being that emotional as I was in Angola, because it gave me clarity about the importance of being our brother’s keepers, and as African’s for us to stand up for ourselves,” she said.

She recalled Nigeria’s position during the struggles against colonialism and apartheid, when the country took firm stands in defence of African nations. “Nigeria was able to tell globalpowers ‘If your companies pull out of Angola, then you must pull out of Nigeria,’” she added.

General Murtala and His Ethos of Discipline, Values

Beyond pride, Oyebode highlighted discipline as a core value she believes Nigeria must rediscover. “I think discipline is really important. Now, anything goes, right? But there’s that inherent discipline that we have,” she said.

She pointed to Nigerians’ achievements in sports and education as evidence of the nation’s potential when focus and commitment are applied. “So, there’s something in our DNA that seeks excellence, and I think what we need to is to rediscover it,” she said, stressing the importance of unity, greatness, love of country, and integrity.

She recalled a time when corruption was not deeply entrenched in everyday life. “But there was a time when ordinary things could be done inducements,” she said. According to her, these were not abstract ideals but true values her father strongly believed in and lived by. “He believed in the unity of Nigeria. He believed in the greatness of Nigeria,” she said.

General Murtala and His Defining Legacy of Education

Through the Murtala Muhammed Foundation, Oyebode said she has worked to sustain and amplify aspects of her father’s legacy, particularly his belief in education.

“One of the legacies of my father, sometimes I forget it because I take it for granted, is that he believed in the education of all children, but he especially believed in the education of women,” she said.

She recalled his instruction to her mother: “If anything happens to me, make sure my children get an education.”According to her, education has defined her life, her siblings’ lives, and those of their children.

“We should make sure that every Nigerian child should have that, because when you have an education, there is nothing you cannot do,” she said, adding that the Foundation runs programmes around education, scholarships, women’s empowerment, and support for people displaced by conflict.

Murtala the Content General with Integrity

Oyebode also spoke about contentment, describing it as a principle exemplified by her father and one that remains relevant today. “Yes, it’s important. People talk about opportunity. They look at you and say, ‘Oh, you’re so lucky.’ No—we work hard,” she said.

She stressed that greatness does not come solely from wealth. “You are greater if you have a voice, if you can speak out for people, if you can stand tall, and be proud of your own labour,” she said.

According to her, contentment allows individuals to focus on personal development, education, and service, rather than material accumulation.

Line Up for 50th Anniversary Commemoration

Giving a breakdown of the line up of activities marked for the forthcoming 50th anniversary of General Murtala Muhammed’s assassination, Dr. Oyebode said it will be marked with series of events with some of them organised in partnership with the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs.

Oyebode said a group event and a legacy art exhibition will take place at the Institute, adding that a book on Murtala Muhammed’s international policies is also set for release, alongside a very personal biography will be released around the anniversary.

She stated that an international conference will be held to discuss whether Africa has come of age and what needs to be done for its progress while the foundation laying for the Cenotaph in Lagos, where he was killed will be established as a space for national reflection and public commemoration.

She added that there will also be commemorations in Abuja, at the site where the Foundation Centre is meant to be built, and in Kano, at his homestead. An essay writing competition will be organised for students, she added while noting that the Foundation plans to identify all monuments named after him, both in Nigeria and abroad, including streets in Angola, Algeria, and Namibia.

The Partnership with Nigerian Institute of International Affairs

Speaking on the partnership, NIIA Director-General, Prof. Eghosa Osaghae, described the collaboration as a welcome development.

“General Murtala Muhammed belonged to a very special category of African leaders, perhaps one of the most accomplished Nigerian leaders who helped to shape the destiny of Africa,” he said.

According to Osaghae, the late general had a clear trajectory not only for Nigeria’s regeneration but also for Africanliberation and transformation.

“He took on the world in the name of Nigeria. Today, the maxim that Africa is the centrepiece of Nigeria’s foreign policy takes its bearings from Murtala Muhammed,” he said.

He said the Murtala Muhammed years represented a path-breaking period in Nigeria’s engagement with the world, adding that the Institute plans to hold an international colloquium and a month-long exhibition on his life and times.

“The exhibition will bring his life to the public fully through documentaries, literature, newspaper clips, and other archival materials,” Osaghae said, noting that it would be open to all partners who wish to participate.

As Nigeria prepares to mark half a century since the assassination of one of its most influential leaders, the remembrance, according to Oyebode, is not only about the past, but about reminding Nigerians, especially the younger generation, of who they are, where they come from, and the values that once defined this great nation.