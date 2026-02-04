  • Tuesday, 3rd February, 2026

Firm Commences Use of Fintech in Insurance Product Distribution

Business | 13 seconds ago

Ebere Nwoji

Insurance managers have commenced use of Fintech firms in the distribution of insurance products as Leadway Assurance enters into strategic partnership with Paga, the fintech company behind the Doroki merchant platform.

In the partnership, Paga will use its technology to deliver comprehensive insurance solutions designed specifically for Doroki merchants. The collaboration aims to help merchants safeguard their businesses against everyday risks and recover quickly from unforeseen events. Speaking on the partnership, the General Manager, Doroki Merchants, Arike Okwunowo, said the development meant that its merchants could focus on growing their businesses with peace of mind due to insurance protection.

“At Doroki, we see our merchants as partners in driving economic activity across Nigeria’s retail landscape. This partnership with Leadway, an insurer with decades of experience and a strong reputation for reliability, means our merchants can focus on growing their businesses with the peace of mind that they’re protected,” 

Also commenting on the development, Head of Digital Business, Leadway, Diana Mulili reiterated Leadway’s commitment to expanding access to financial security for every Nigerian, saying, “At Leadway, we believe insurance should integrate seamlessly into the everyday realities of people and businesses. By partnering with Doroki, we are embedding practical, easy-to-understand insurance solutions into a platform—helping them protect their income, assets, and livelihoods while continuing to grow with confidence.”

