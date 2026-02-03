Wike’s PDP Faction Fixes National Convention for Abuja March 28-29

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja





The Nyesom Wike faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) led by Abdulrahman Muhammed, has announced that its National Convention would be held in Abuja on March 28-29, 2026.

The faction that has the backing of FCT Minister Nyesom Wike, announced this yesterday after an extensive deliberation of its National Executive Committee (NEC) held Life Camp, Abuja.

The communique, signed by the National Chairman National Caretaker Working Committee, Hon. Abdulrahman Muhammed, and the National Secretary National Caretaker Working Committee, Samuel Anyanwu, said the National Convention was for the purpose of electing members of the National Working Committee and other statutory organs of the Party.

Pursuant to its constitutional responsibilities and in line with preparations for a smooth transition to an elected leadership, the NEC also approved and confirmed a new schedule for party’s congresses nationwide.

It stated that the Ward Congresses and the Local government congresses would hold in February while the congress wouldfollow in March.

The NEC also directed the National Caretaker Committee, in collaboration with the National Organising Secretary and relevant organs of the party, to issue detailed guidelines, notices, and modalities for the conduct of the congresses in strict compliance with the PDP Constitution, INEC Regulations, and judicial directives.

The NEC reiterated that the National Caretaker Committee was the only lawful national administrative organ of the party, fully empowered to act as the National Working Committee (NWC) pending the conduct of the National Convention.

It also affirmed the extension of the tenure of the National Caretaker Working Committee (NCWC), and others affected caretaker committees of the State and Zonal Chapters pending the conduct of the National Convention, State and Zonal Congresses respectively.

The NEC also mandated the National Caretaker Committee to immediately activate Convention Sub-Committees and Commence full logistical, all administrative, and consultative preparations to ensure a transparent, inclusive, and credible Convention.

It urged all members of the party at all levels to remain united, disciplined, and loyal to the PDP, eschew actions capable of undermining party cohesion, and place the collective interest of the party above personal considerations.

Meanwhile, the Minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike, who hosted the NEC meeting at his house has declared interest in all activities of the Oyo State chapter of the PDP.

Wike, who spoke extensively on the party’s internal challenges, the ongoing legal disputes and the path forward for rebuilding the opposition party ahead of future elections, said his concern was solely focused on the survival, stability and success of the party nationwide.

“Let me declare my interest clearly: I am interested in the survival and success of this party. I am also interested in all the happenings in Oyo State PDP. That is all I am interested in,” Wike said.

He dismissed claims that any individual or group could arm-twist party members into submission, stressing that the party’s legal battles had effectively collapsed.

“Who will intimidate us to the end? Some of us, by the grace of God, do not see what anyone can threaten us with. The legal battle has collapsed. They have no option but to recognise the Caretaker Committee,” Wike said.

The FCT Minister warned party members against viewing the PDP as a charity organisation, urging them to return to the grassroots and rebuild the party from the ward and polling unit levels.

He also rejected the notion that a political party’s relevance was dependant on having sitting governors, recalling his own political journey.

“Some people believe that if you do not have a sitting governor, then you are nothing. Who told them that? I was not a governor when I became governor. We were told we were not governors, but we became governors,” Wike said.