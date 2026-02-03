Stakeholders Seek Credit, Infrastructure Support for Young Food Vendors to Boost Livelihoods, Jobs

James Emejo in Abuja





Stakeholders have called on the government to support budding food vendors, particularly youths, with financing, market access, and infrastructure to boost job creation and livelihoods across the country. They made the call at the maiden edition of Al Fresco food exhibition with the theme, “Support Small Businesses and Discover Local Talent,” in Abuja.

The fair witnessed young talented and innovative food entrepreneurs, who were determined to carve a niche for themselves in the food value-chain with local delicacies.

Stakeholders further urged the government to create market visibility and an enabling environment for the operators to help them to be competitive.

They sought power and policy safeguards to support the operators.

Speaking at the fair, Chairperson, Better Life Programme for African Rural Woman (BLPARW), Hajiya Aisha Babanginda, said, “I think visibility is one thing, you know, giving them credit because the sector is filled with a lot of people that have been in business for well over 10 years.

“And so, a creature of old habits, you know, we want to just stick with them. So, visibility is very important, promotion, access to some sort of funding to elevate their businesses.

“Power is a challenge as well because you can see some of them are into cooking, baking, so they need power, infrastructure, and policies to safeguard their businesses.”

She commended the Founder/Convener of Al Fresco Food Fair, Fatima Babangida Mohammed, for the laudable initiative to showcase new businesses, particularly food vendors, and promote them.

She said, “And as you know, I do a lot of entrepreneurships with women as well. So, this I’m particularly interested in and I’m sure it’ll go well a long way to give them support.

“One of the promising observations is that most of the vendors are young Nigerians who are trying to make a living for themselves instead of waiting for government jobs.”

Special Adviser to the President on Senate Matters, Senator Basheer Lado, hailed the initiative as a tool for social order, especially to raise “our children the right way so they can become responsible members of the society”.

Fatima told THISDAY that her intention was to support small businesses to get the required visibility, ensuring each business has the time to shine.

She also disclosed plans to launch a much bigger campaign to support SMEs, saying, “Al Fresco is just a food market event to exhibit their products. I just hope everyone has a good time.”

A participant/Founder, And Dessert Bakery, Samuel Ojeka, expressed a desire to break into new markets and seize opportunities. But Ojeka lamented that the current policy environment was a challenge to small businesses.

He told THISDAY, “The most basic thing the government could do is power. Because you find out a lot of things, your money goes into power. You’re buying inverters, you’re buying fuel. It’s just crazy the amount. And when they promise every election cycle, they are promising power. Nothing is being done.”

Ojeka added, “And then this whole tax issue, it’s not clear. If they don’t understand what it is, scrap it so they can understand it. Because one day somebody is bringing up a new issue, and it doesn’t make sense because it’s putting business owners on edge.”

Ojeka also said, “As a bakery, you need electricity to bake, you need your fridges to be on, so, you have to have it almost 24/7. And also, raw material sourcing. We don’t really have dairy farms in Nigeria. A lot of dairy has to be imported.

“Dollar is high, customs duty is high. They are spending so much on dairy products, butter, for instance, cream and the rest. It’s expensive compared.”