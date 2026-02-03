Plateau Government Declares Anti Snake Venom Free, Fully Available Across State

Yemi Kosoko in Jos





The Plateau State Government has announced that Echitab Polyvalent Anti Snake Venom (ASV) is now fully available, widely distributed, and provided at no cost to all snakebite victims across the state.

In a statement issued by Pharm. Kim Jerry Bot, Director General of the Plateau State Drugs and Medical Commodities Management Agency (PS DMCMA), the government reaffirmed its commitment to treating snakebite as a medical emergency, stressing that no resident should lose their life due to lack of access, affordability, or treatment delays.

According to the statement, the state has established a robust and well coordinated supply chain that ensures adequate quantities of Echitab ASV are stocked in strategic hospitals, general hospitals, and designated treatment centres.

This distribution network is designed to guarantee prompt treatment for victims in both rural communities and urban centres, eliminating any financial burden on patients or their families.

Pharm. Bot noted that sufficient stock of the anti venom is currently available, with ongoing distribution to all 17 Local Government Areas (LGAs) and accredited treatment facilities. Health workers across the state have been directed to administer the ASV immediately upon diagnosis to prevent avoidable complications or fatalities.

The agency issued a stern warning to any health facility, staff member, or individual who withholds, diverts, or attempts to charge for the life saving medication, stating that decisive action will be taken against offenders. “The lives of Plateau citizens are priceless,” the statement emphasized.

The initiative has been widely commended as a reflection of the compassionate and people centred leadership of Governor Caleb Mutfwang.

By making Echitab ASV free, the Governor has reinforced the principle that healthcare in Plateau State “is not a privilege — it is a right.”

The government said Plateau is positioning itself as a national model, demonstrating that “leadership with conscience delivers real results.”

Health facilities yet to receive their allocation of ASV have been directed to collect supplies from the PS DMCMA Pharmagrade Warehouse, with a reminder to bring appropriate cold chain equipment to ensure proper storage.

The distribution plan, approved by the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Nicholas Baamlong, has been circulated to all relevant stakeholders to ensure seamless implementation across the state.