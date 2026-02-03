Obasanjo, Osoba, Monarchs, Others Celebrate Ogun at 50

James Sowole in Abeokuta





Activities marking the 50th anniversary of the creation of Ogun State continued yesterday, with an interfaith thanksgiving and prayer session held at the Arcade Ground, Governor’s Office, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.

The event drew a distinguished audience, including former President Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, former Governor Chief Olusegun Osoba, past military administrators, traditional rulers, and other eminent sons and daughters of the state.

Addressing the gathering, Governor Dapo Abiodun said Ogun State had recorded remarkable progress over the past five decades, particularly in education, housing, healthcare, agriculture, and other key sectors of the economy.

According to him, Ogun was now one of the fastest-growing economies in Nigeria, with an estimated value of N17 trillion.

He said, “Recent reports rank Ogun as the second-largest economy in Nigeria, after Lagos. Our state has attained an unprecedented level of prominence and excellence.

Abiodun noted that Ogun has become the gateway to Nigeria’s prosperity, driven by multimodal transportation infrastructure, a world-class airport, and an extensive road network.

He added that the state led in education across all levels, delivered an unprecedented number of affordable housing units, strengthened its healthcare system, and supported productive farmers, thus reinforcing its status as Nigeria’s industrial capital.

The governor also paid tribute to notable sons and daughters of the state, including Chief Obafemi Awolowo, Prof. Wole Soyinka, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, and Chief MKO Abiola, whose legacies laid a strong foundation for Ogun’s development.

In his remarks, Obasanjo commended past leaders of the state for their vision and dedication, noting that Ogun had made significant contributions to national development through its people.

He urged the current administration to further leverage the state’s proximity to Lagos by strengthening infrastructure and attracting more investments.

Osoba recalled Ogun’s historic role in producing the first Chief Judge of the Federation and highlighted the contributions of key figures to the creation of the state, saying the present administration was effectively building on the foundation laid by previous governments.

Speaking on behalf of former military administrators, Commodore Kayode Olofinmoyin (rtd.) described Ogun as fortunate to have an educated and enlightened population, as well as leaders committed to the welfare of the people.

The Chairman of the Ogun State Council of Obas and the Olu of Ilaro, Oba Kehinde Olugbenle, urged the governor to remain focused on delivering the dividends of democracy, noting that various parts of the state, including Yewaland, had benefited from ongoing development projects.

Chairman of the Governor’s Advisory Council and a pioneer civil servant in the state, Pa Olu Okuboyejo, reflected on the challenges at the time of Ogun’s creation in 1976 and expressed gratitude to God for the progress recorded over the past five decades.

Delivering a sermon titled “Ogun State, Be Grateful to God for Your Inheritance,” Bishop Michael Fape said the state had been blessed with visionary leadership from inception, enabling it to emerge as one of the foremost states in the country.

He also commended the Abiodun administration’s ISEYA development agenda for expanding the state’s economic base and called for constructive engagement in public discourse.