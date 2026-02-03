Lagos CJ Approves Courtroom Reallocation

The Chief Judge of Lagos State, Hon. Justice Kazeem Olanrewaju Alogba, has approved a fresh allocation of courts and chambers within the Lagos Judicial Division, directing several Judges to relocate to new courtrooms, as part of ongoing administrative reforms.

Under the directive, all Judges currently sitting in the Lagos Criminal Division at the TBS Complex, including Justices Y.A. Adesanya, I.O. Harrison, S.I. Sonaike and A.T. Muyideen are to move to the JIC Taylor Courthouse in Igbosere, Lagos.

Also affected by the relocation are Justices A.A. Oyebanji, K.O. Dawodu, O.O. Ogungbesan, E.I. Alakija and O.O. Ogunjobi, who are likewise sitting at the TBS Complex and have been reassigned to the JIC Taylor Courthouse.

The directive further stipulates that Judges moving into the JIC Taylor Courthouse are to select their courts and chambers based strictly on order of precedence, in line with established judicial protocol.

Meanwhile, specific reassignments have been approved, at the Osborne Foreshore Complex. Justice A.O. Opesanwo has been assigned to the former court and chambers of Justice O.O. Pedro, while Justice A.A. George will take over the former chambers of Justice L.A. Okunnu. Justice O.O. Ojuromi has also been reassigned to the former court and chambers of Justice R.O. Olukolu.

All affected Judges have been advised that only their personal belongings and books are to be moved during the relocation. Judiciary-owned furniture, equipment and fittings are to remain in their current locations, as inventories will be conducted by designated officers. Judges are also to liaise with the Office of the Chief Registrar, to collect approved relocation allowances.

The movement was scheduled to commence on Friday, January 30, 2026, and is expected to be completed by Friday, February 6, 2026, after which Judges are required to hand over the keys to their former chambers. The reallocation forms part of broader measures, aimed at improving efficiency and organisation within the Lagos State Judiciary.