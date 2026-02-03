Business Club Ikeja Celebrates 30 Years of Empowering Business Excellence

Mary Nnah





The Business Club Ikeja (BCI) recently marked a significant milestone, celebrating 30 years of supporting business excellence and community growth.

The occasion was marked with a grand ceremony at the BCI House in Ikeja, Lagos, where professionals, entrepreneurs, and industry leaders gathered to commemorate the club’s achievements and look forward to the future.

The club’s theme for the celebration, “New Year, New Heights,” reflected its commitment to rising above challenges and achieving greater heights.

Despite economic uncertainties and regulatory changes, BCI members have continued to thrive, adapt, and innovate.

The club’s resilience and determination come from its mission to promote business excellence and community growth, and its commitment to creating a platform for businesses to come together and share experiences.

In his keynote address, Ambassador Kola Aderibigbe, MD/CEO of KSP Shipping and Logistics Limited and Vice President of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), emphasised the importance of proactivity, capacity building, and positive thinking in achieving success.

He said, “30 is a very unique number. Success is when you prepare yourself for opportunity.”

He also highlighted the need for business leaders to be open to new opportunities and experiences, and to develop the skills and knowledge necessary to succeed in today’s fast-paced business environment.

Aderibigbe further elaborated on the seven laws for success, which include being proactive, developing capacity, staying positive, being persistent, and being open to opportunities and new experiences.

He encouraged members to position themselves for success and to take advantage of the opportunities that come their way.

The President of BCI, Dr. Florence Adesola Falaiye, in her speech, celebrated the club’s growth and achievements over the years.

She noted the club’s progress has been driven not merely by infrastructure but by people, and that its success is a proof to the power of partnership and collaboration.

She said, “Tonight, we celebrate partnership across members, leadership generations, and the wider business ecosystem. We celebrate growth not just in numbers but in influence.”

The Vice President/Chairman, Planning Committee of the 30th anniversary, Ismail Adekunle Akintunde, highlighted the club’s objectives and achievements.

He said, “The Business Club in Ikeja is an organization for, is a club for organizations within Ikeja, within and around Ikeja, with the sole purpose of working together to achieve the objective of making business easy for our members and to also be able to discuss with government personalities on how businesses can be run better among ourselves and to be able to have influence to help provide a way of dialoguing with government on the work and how their policies affect companies operations.”

As BCI looks to the future, it is clear that the club will continue to play a vital role in promoting business excellence and community growth in Ikeja and beyond. With its theme of “New Year, New Heights”, BCI is poised for a bright and successful future.

The club’s commitment to creating a platform for businesses to come together and share experiences will continue to drive its growth and development.

The celebration was a fitting tribute to the club’s founding members and past presidents, who worked tirelessly to build the organisation into what it is today.

As BCI embarks on a new era of growth and development, it is clear that the club will continue to be a driving force for business excellence and community growth in Ikeja and beyond.

The club’s members are poised to take on new challenges and opportunities, and to work together to achieve greater heights.