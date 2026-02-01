Nigeria Firmly on Course to Build $1tn Economy by 2030, Says Presidency

Deji Elumoye

The Presidency has stated that Nigeria is on a “healing journey” and firmly on course to build a $1 trillion economy by 2030, as it intensifies efforts to deepen economic and financial inclusion and reposition the country as Africa’s leading hub for a borderless digital economy.

The Technical Adviser to the President on Economic and Financial Inclusion, Office of the Vice President, Dr. Nurudeen Zauro, stated this at the weekend in Abuja during a media parley where organisers unveiled details of the 2026 RegTech Africa Conference and Expo.

Zauro said President Bola Tinubu set a clear economic target on his first day in office, anchored in reforms aimed at restoring confidence, expanding inclusion, and attracting investment.

“From day one, Mr. President set a target of deepening Nigeria’s economic and financial sector to achieve a $1 trillion economy by 2030. To get there, we must build trust, infrastructure, and inclusion, supported by policies that promote partnership and collaboration. That is the essence of a borderless economy,” he said.

Nigeria is set to host the continental conference from May 20 to 22, 2026, under the patronage of the Office of the Vice President.

The event with the theme “Building trust, infrastructure, inclusion and policy for a borderless economy,” is being organised in partnership with the Presidential Committee on Economic and Financial Inclusion and in collaboration with the Inter-Governmental Action Group Against Money Laundering in West Africa.

Zauro acknowledged that recent policy changes have been difficult for citizens but insisted they are necessary to restore long-term economic health.

“It takes a bold decision for a father who knows his child is sick to take him to the hospital, allow him to go through surgery, and come out hale and hearty. Nigeria has gone through painful reforms, but today we are on a healing journey,” he said.

According to him, key economic indicators are beginning to improve as investor confidence gradually returns.

“The numbers are changing. Investors are coming, and Nigeria is back on its trajectory to success. Our leadership position in Africa is being reinforced,” he added.

He said the administration was deliberately leveraging the African Continental Free Trade Area to strengthen Nigeria’s regional influence, noting that the President and Vice President have been engaging global partners to attract collaboration and investment.

On financial inclusion, Zauro said the push is driven by a presidential directive and anchored on the ASO Accord on Economic and Financial Inclusion, which underscores commitment, partnership, and collaboration across government.

He added that the inclusion agenda has been elevated to the National Economic Council to ensure full buy-in by states.

“It is not enough to make policy at the centre; it must reach the sub-nationals so that every Nigerian is part of it. Our principle remains that no one should be left behind,” he said.