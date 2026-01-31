Tompolo Foundation, PEB ICT Empower 100 N’Delta Youths with Digital Skill

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

Following a significant move to bridge the digital divide in Nigeria, the Tompolo Foundation, in partnership with Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited (TSSNL) and PEB ICT Services, have trained 100 young Nigerians in market-relevant Information and Communication Technology (ICT) skills.

The beneficiaries, drawn from the Niger Delta region, were each presented with a state-of-the-art laptop, marking a crucial step towards enhancing youth employability and fostering participation in the digital economy.

The six-month intensive ICT training programme, fully funded by Tantita, covered a range of areas including computer applications, web development, graphics design, cybersecurity, and data analysis.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony yesterday, Managing Director of Tantita Security Services Nigeria, High Chief Kestin Pondi, emphasised that the initiative aimed to equip young Nigerians with practical digital skills that are essential for employment, entrepreneurship, and global competitiveness.

“The programme was designed with one clear objective: to empower our people, especially young Nigerians, with practical digital skills that are relevant in today’s world,” Pondi said, adding “Digital skills are no longer optional; they are essential for employment, entrepreneurship, and global competitiveness.”

The laptop distribution, according to Pondi, was a deliberate sustainability strategy to ensure that graduates can immediately apply what they have learned.

“Each participant is being provided with a laptop today. This is not merely a reward; it is a tool, a tool to practice, to work, and to earn,” he added.

Chief Executive Officer of PEB ICT Services, Dr. Paul Bebenimibo, commended Tantita Security Services and the Tompolo Foundation for their commitment to youth empowerment describing the initiative as a practical model for tackling youth unemployment through skills acquisition.

The partners plan to build on the success of the pilot batch by scaling up the training, with the long-term goal of creating a pipeline of digitally skilled youths capable of securing jobs, starting small technology businesses and competing in the global digital marketplace.