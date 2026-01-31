Political Rallies: Wike Threatens Showdown If Rivers Govt Denies Access to Stadium

.Rivers govt dismisses claims, says stadium under construction

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has threatened to forcefully access the Yakubu Gowon Stadium in Port Harcourt, if the Rivers State government refuses him and his supporters entry to the facility in their subsequent political event.

This was as the Rivers State Government has dismissed the claims by Wike, describing his allegation as false, politically motivated and capable of stirring unnecessary tension even as it noted that the stadium was under construction.

The former governor of Rivers State, who gave the warning yesterday, during the inauguration of senatorial and local government coordinators of the Renewed Hope Ambassadors, in Port Harcourt, said they were not allowed into the facility after applying to the state government.

The event held at the Captain Elechi Amadi Polytechnic in Rumuola, another state government’s facility, was organised in support of President Bola Tinubu’s administration ahead of 2027 general elections.

It would be recalled that during the tenure of Wike as a governor of the state, candidates of opposition political parties were denied access to hold rallies in government facilities in the state, including school fields, unless they met certain conditions.

Speaking during the rally, Wike warned that if the state government continues to deny them entry to such facilities, they will access it by force, saying “heaven will not fall” if the facility is broken.

He said, “We applied to the state government to use the Yakubu Gowon Stadium and they refused. Next time, if we apply and they refuse again, we will break it and nothing will happen.”

He boasted that Rivers State was setting the pace in political mobilisation, insisting that the state would continue to lead others in demonstrating support for the President.

“I know after today, other states may inaugurate their own structures, but Rivers State will always lead the way. Support is not by mouth; we have shown commitment with action,” he added.

Wike declared that political activities ahead of future elections had officially commenced, noting that ward-level inaugurations would follow.

“I told you that by January we would start playing politics. This is January, and we have started. If you don’t give us the venue, we will break it,” he reiterated.

He also questioned the state government’s commitment to supporting President Tinubu ahead of 2027.

“You cannot have a governor in the state while we are openly declaring support for President Tinubu and you are not aligning. How then do you expect a reward?” Wike asked.

According to him, political reward is tied to commitment, not financial contribution. “You don’t need N600 billion. All you need is commitment. That is what brings reward, even if it brings envy,” he said.

The former governor further disclosed that the rally was a coalition effort and thanked President Tinubu for supporting the Ijaw coalition in producing candidates for the February 21 by-elections in Khana Constituency II and Ahoada West Constituency II.

“I told you January is when politics will start. By February 21, go out and vote. We give out the buses and ensure proper mobilisation for the Renewed Hope Agenda,” he urged.

Senator George Sekibo in his remarks, assured the President of continued support from the state, thanking him for appointments and projects.

“No President has embarked on projects of this magnitude while also appointing Rivers’ indigenes. Tell the President we are grateful,” Sekibo said.

Speaking on behalf of the National Assembly Caucus, Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Hon. Okey Chinda, reaffirmed support for Tinubu and endorsed his re-election bid in 2027.

“What we did in 2023 will be better in 2027. Politics is give and take,” Chinda said, adding that political developments in Rivers State were unprecedented in Nigeria.

The Speaker, Rivers State House of Assembly, Martins Amaehwule and the All Progressives Congress State Chairman, Tony Okocha, also pledged support for Tinubu.

Former state chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Felix Obuah, also pledged support for President Tinubu.

Meanwhile, Rivers Government n a statement by the Coordinating Commissioner for Sports, who also doubles as the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Barrister Chris Green, said the decision had nothing to do with politics but was purely based on safety concerns, as the stadium is currently undergoing extensive reconstruction and is unfit for public gatherings.

Green clarified that no formal application was submitted for the use of the facility.

Speaking while conducting journalists on a tour of the stadium complex, yesterday, Green challenged those making the allegation to present evidence of any rejected application, stressing that the facility is presently a high-risk construction site.

“The Yakubu Gowon Stadium is a work zone. There is ongoing construction, heavy-duty equipment and sensitive installations everywhere. I have not received any application, and if anyone claims otherwise, let them show the proof,” he said.

The Commissioner for Justice explained that the reconstruction, being handled by Monimichelie Sports Construction Company, is aimed at upgrading the facility to meet FIFA and World Athletics standards.

He noted that more than 40,000 pipes are buried beneath the main pitch alone, making the surface extremely fragile and unsafe for crowd activities.

According to him, it would be unreasonable for anyone to seek to use the stadium under such conditions, adding that the state government has continued to make alternative venues available for political and public events.

“If the intention was to stop any rally, why are other government facilities like the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium and the Captain Elechi Amadi Polytechnic open and available? We do not stop people from using public facilities,” he said.

An engineer with the construction firm, Michael Ebitenye, said the project was about 55 per cent completed and currently at a delicate mechanical stage.

He warned that the hydrological systems and geotextile layers being installed could suffer irreversible damage from human traffic, noting that the site’s insurance policy strictly prohibits public access until the project is completed and officially handed over.

“We are at a stage where the mechanical and hydrological components are highly vulnerable. Any heavy movement on the pitch can destroy the entire drainage network of this FIFA-standard facility. It is not safe for public use,” Ebitenye said.

He stressed that the restriction had nothing to do with politics but was strictly about public safety and protecting critical infrastructure.

Also speaking, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information and Communications, Dr. Honour Sirawoo, reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to unity, peace and development.

Sirawoo noted that the Captain Elechi Amadi Polytechnic, a government-owned facility, remains readily available for use and urged political actors to exercise restraint and avoid provocative claims.

“We have no reason to stop anyone with genuine intentions for the state and for the President. Rivers State is too important for needless political drama,” he said.

He disclosed that checks across relevant government offices, including the Office of the Secretary to the State Government and other key ministries, confirmed that no application for the use of the Yakubu Gowon Stadium was received.

“There is no letter. It is not enough to make allegations without evidence, especially when such statements can harm the image and cohesion of the state,” Sirawoo added.