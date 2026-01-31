Old Order Gone in Abia, Declares Wabara 

.As Ukwa la Ngwa raise N100m for Otti’s 2027 guber forms

Boniface Okoro in Umuahia

A former Senate President, Senator Adolph Wabara, has charged Abians to reject imposition of leaders in future elections, declaring that the old order is gone.

Wabara spoke at the Aba Township Stadium yesterday during a civic reception organised by the Ukwa la Ngwa Nation where they announced that they have raised the sum of N100 million for purchasing the Expression of Interest and Nomination forms for Governor Alex Otti for the 2027 governorship election.

Wabara, who was the Chairman of the occasion, said Otti was performing because he has no godfather dictating to him what to do but has prioritised the welfare and development of Abia.

He said because Otti’s performance has justified the overwhelming goodwill that greeted his emergence in 2023, Abians should henceforth reject imposition of leaders on the state.

“The era of imposing leaders on Abians must be confronted and rejected decisively,” he said.

He warned that no individual, group or cabal possesses the divine right to determine the political destiny of Abia. “The old order is gone – irretrievably gone. No self-overrated individual or group can force Abia back into political bondage.

“Ukwa la Ngwa and Abia people have chosen light over darkness, truth over deception and performance over propaganda.

“The era of lies, blackmail and political brigandage is over. Abia shall never be held hostage by greedy political merchants whose only ideology is power and personal enrichment,” Wabara added.

The PDP Board of Trustees Chairman said the gathering was to “celebrate their son, a man whose record in governance and administration speaks loudly, clearly and convincingly for itself.

“Ukwa la Ngwa have risen above political affiliation or persuasion, have risen above partisan divides to speak with one voice.

“This is not a political rally, it is a people’s verdict. It is the collective affirmation of the masses to celebrate a man who has demonstrated, beyond all reasonable doubt, that good governance is achievable and real,” he said.

According to him, the people trooped out because “they have seen the difference, felt the impact and experienced firsthand, the dividends of purposeful leadership” under Otti’s administration.

“The transformation across Abia State including Ukwa la Ngwa is visible, measurable and undeniable,” Wabara said.

Speaker of Abia State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Emmanuel Emeruwa, who served as the Chairman of the Steering Committee for the reception, announced the donation of N100 million by Ukwa la Ngwa for the purchase of the 2027 governorship forms for Governor Otti.

He explained that the gesture was to demonstrate their unflinching support for their kinsman, more especially, his re-election bid.

They commended Otti for the ongoing transformation of Abia and urged him not to relent.

Leader and Spokesman of Ukwa la Ngwa Nation, Chief Theo Nkire, said Otti has been doing well.

He requested the governor to revolutionise the way people live and do business in Aba, transform Aba from importer town to world class industrial hub, exporting goods and services to the world.

Nkire assured him of the strong support of the people.

Responding, Governor Otti thanked the people for the honour done to him, saying that the mammoth crowd that graced the event was an indication of their love for him.

He assured them that he would continue work to improve the welfare of Abians.

Highlights of the event included presentation of gifts to Governor Otti by traditional rulers of Ukwa la Ngwa Nation comprising the nine local governments of Aba North, Aba South, Isiala Ngwa North, Isiala Ngwa South, Obingwa, Osisioma, Ugwunagbo, Ukwa East and Ukwa West.