2027 Central C’River: Obono-Obla, Youths, Others Express Worries, Call for Shift in Representation

Sunday Okobi

Ahead of the 2027 general election, the people of Cross River Central senatorial district have expressed concerns over what they called sit-tight syndrome and failed representation that have not produced any legacy dividends of democracy.

They, therefore, called for a shift and a new direction in the choice of who represents the zone in the next election.

They also condemned in its entirety the attempts at blackmailing through the media and other underhand means the Commissioner for Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, Oden Ewa, describing such moves as dead-on arrival “because Oden is highly respected and acknowledged for his commitment to the development and well-being of the people and communities as against other leaders that have shied away from discharging the responsibilities of their offices.”

Leading this call in a statement issued by the district, a former member of Special Presidential Investigation Panel for the Recovery of Public Property (SPIP) and aide to late President Muhammadu Buhari, Okoi Ofem Obono-Obla, condemned the attempt by the present Senator representing State Central senatorial district at the National Assembly, Eteng Williams, to seek re-election.

He noted that after 16 years of representation, 12 years at the state House of Assembly and four years at the Senate, “It was time for him to bow out humbly and respectfully, as it would be unfair of him to continue to monopolise the office, with no attendant benefits to the people over the years.”

Obono-Obla, in the statement, charged the political leaders and elite of the zone, particularly Yakurr, ‘‘to demonstrate courage and speak a long-overdue truth to our distinguished Senator, that he must be boldly reminded that he is not the only politician from Yakurr.

‘‘It is now time to bow out and allow another competent son of Yakurr to step forward and contribute. Power is inherently transient; it is not a personal possession to be clutched indefinitely. One cannot force representation upon a people whose needs and aspirations evolve.”

Obono-Obla added, ‘‘If this wise counsel is ignored and he chooses to force his way onto the ballot again, the consequence will be clear, he will be voted out during the primaries.

‘‘We, the people, are completely tired of this elongated stay in power. He is not our only son. His prolonged and often factional leadership has, unfortunately, given us the wrong impression of someone entrusted with our sacred mandate. Yakurr yearns for renewal and inclusive progress. Let our leaders be bold enough to say so and act accordingly.’’

According to the statement, other speakers, during the recent public engagement in the zone, also expressed discontent with the poor representation of the Senator, saying that “for a Senator who chairs a strategic committee like Oil and Gas (Upstream), not to have any visible and convincing legacy projects such as roads, hospitals, schools and other empowerment projects across the communities other than such lines as poultry trainings, toilets, and symbolic grants, is a monumental failure on his part.”

One of the leaders said, ‘‘It is a political indictment of failed representation. Power is entrusted to attract federal presence, not to recycle palliatives and rename mediocrity as achievement. When a senator reduces representation to handouts, media hype, and selective tokenism, the office itself is being diminished.’’

While Comrade Dan Oba, Special Adviser to Cross River State Governor on Youth Mobilisation, drew an attention to the blackmail of Oden allegedly through the media by Senator Williams, on the ground of Oden supporting young people and the communities as well as the party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, he called on the youths and the people not to lose sight of what he described as deeply worrying and appalling development.”