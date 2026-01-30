Nigeria Strengthens Defence Ties with Türkiye to Modernise Military, Says Aneke

Linus Aleke in Abuja





The Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke, yesterday, said Nigeria has embarked on a strategic drive to strengthen its defence posturing, deepen international partnerships, and accelerate military modernisation in response to evolving security challenges.

The initiative, he said, was highlighted during a high-level official working visit to Ankara, Republic of Türkiye, which commenced on 26 January 2026.

Director of Public Relations and Information of the Nigerian Air Force, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, stated that at the diplomatic level, President Bola Tinubu engaged his Turkish counterpart in focused bilateral discussions aimed at turning shared interests into tangible outcomes.

These discussions culminated in the signing of nine Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) covering defence, trade, education, media, technology, and allied sectors.

The agreements were expected to enhance Nigeria’s access to advanced technologies, structured skills transfer, and institutional frameworks that support long-term national security and development goals.

Speaking on the significance of the visit, the Minister of Defence, General Christopher Musa, noted that the engagements reflected the president’s determination to decisively tackle Nigeria’s security challenges.

“This administration is committed to equipping the Armed Forces with the capabilities, partnerships, and technologies required to defeat terrorism, banditry, and other threats to national stability. Our engagements in Türkiye are practical steps toward strengthening operational effectiveness and self-reliance,” he said.

In pursuit of deeper defence and air power cooperation, Aneke and Musa visited key pillars of Türkiye’s defence industry, including ASELSAN, Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI), and HAVELSAN.

These visits, conducted under the Secretariat of Defence of Türkiye, he said, were complemented by high-level bilateral defence meetings.

They enabled the Nigerian Air Force to review procurement arrangements, optimise programmes, expand training opportunities, advance research and development, and strengthen indigenous capacity building for the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

The outcomes of the visit were expected to directly enhance ongoing NAF operations against terrorism, banditry, insurgency, and other asymmetric threats.

Key objectives include improving access to advanced aerospace technologies, mission-support systems, and sustainment solutions, as well as enhancing intelligence, surveillance, precision engagement, and close air support capabilities critical to joint operations across Nigeria.